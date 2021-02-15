The Best Dog Paw Washers For Cleaning Dirty Paws Fast

There's also a lot more that can be hiding in between toes. "After long walks, examine the paw thoroughly including between toes and pads to look for burrs, debris, ticks, and injury that can be caused by rough terrain or extreme temperatures," says Bonnie Bragdon, DVM, MS and co-founder and president of the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association. "Dogs with allergies will benefit from having paws wiped clean from microscopic allergens such as pollen."