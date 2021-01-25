Clipping your dog's nails is important for more than just cosmetic reasons. Untrimmed nails can break, bleed, and turn into ingrown toenails, which is a painful condition for your furry friend. While many people are, understandably, skittish about trimming their dog's toenails, it can be less intimidating than you think—with the right equipment and guidance.
Fortunately, there are three different types of dog nail clippers, so you can choose the style you feel most comfortable using. Basic nail clippers, which look like pliers, use a blade to remove the nail. Guillotine trimmers have a hole at the end, through which the dog's nail is inserted. One squeeze of the handles and the end of the nail is trimmed off. Grinders work by grinding or sanding down your dog's nails instead of cutting them.
The best dog nail clipper is the one you use regularly, and both you and your dog feel comfortable with. Here are a few of the best options for a variety of dogs, but be sure to ask your vet or a professional groomer if you need further assistance and training.
Lightweight and easy to use, these affordable nail clippers come with a safety latch that prevents children from getting their hands on this sharp stainless steel blade. They also come with a safety stop blade to prevent you from cutting your pet's nails too short. Not only will you love these ergonomically designed clippers, but your dog will as well.
Shop now: gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers, $14; amazon.com
Large dogs need durable, strong nail clippers to match. This comfortable nail clipper has enough force to trim your dog's nails with a simple squeeze of its non-slip handle. Specifically made for larger breeds, this heavy-duty stainless steel blade makes dog nail trimming painless for both you and your pet.
Shop now: Well & Good Stainless Steel Nail Clippers for Large Dogs, $17; amazon.com
Suitable for both small- and medium-sized dogs, these trimmers come with a safety latch that keeps them clamped when not in use and also a built-in guard to help prevent cutting too much nail. Plastic red grips make them easy to hold and easy to spot. With extra-sharp stainless steel blades, you'll only need one squeeze of these plier-like trimmers to do the job.
Shop now: JW Pet GripSoft Deluxe Pet Nail Clipper, $10; chewy.com
With stainless steel, long-lasting, sharp blades, you can't go wrong with this safe and sturdy nail clipper for most dogs. The rubber grip means it won't slip while you're taking care of your beloved pet, and with over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's well worth the bargain price.
Shop now: Safari Professional Stainless Steel Nail Trimmer for Dogs, $8; amazon.com
A guillotine nail clipper works as the name implies. You put the nail through the hole and squeeze once. It's quick and best for small- and medium-sized dogs. Resco invented this style of nail clipper in 1937 and has manufactured it ever since. Recommended by vets, vet techs, and groomers nationwide, this nail clipper comes with a lifetime warranty.
Shop now: Resco Deluxe Dog and Cat Nail Clipper, $18; amazon.com
For those uneasy about using a blade on your dog, this pet grinder gently grinds or trims their nails slowly but effectively by sanding them down. If you're going with this style of nail trimmer, you can't beat the URPOWER rechargeable grinder with a USB charging station. It's quiet and safe, so your pet won't get spooked, which makes it easier to get the job done. This high-tech tool uses a diamond grinding stone that's solid enough not to have to be replaced.
Shop now: URPOWER Rechargeable Pet Nail Grinder, $11; amazon.com
Strong enough for large breeds and precise enough for medium-sized dogs, this high-quality device comes with a safety-stop, so there is no chance of cutting off too much. Because, after all, isn't your dog's safety and comfort top of mind for you? Also, they throw in a nail file so you can really give your dog a spa treatment (an avoid sharp edges). Even better, they donate a portion of their profits to animal charities.
Shop now: GoPets Nail Clippers for Dogs & Cats, $30; amazon.com