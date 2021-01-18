Retire Your Old Dog Brush for One of These 11 Standouts

"Weekly brushing is ideal for all pets, especially medium- to long-hair breeds," says Carlie Patterson, professional groomer at Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital in Oakhurst, N.J. It's all to prevent the fur from tangling and creating mats, which isn't just a cosmetic concern. "Over time, those knots get tighter and tighter to the skin and connect with more hair which can, in extreme circumstances, cause a lot of health issues like sores, prevent the pet from cooling itself down, and block the circulation from the skin," Patterson says. This could lead to pricey vet or groomer bills if your pup ever has to have the knots shaved off.