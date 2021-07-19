This Viral Brush Is the Ultimate Pet Grooming Product You Need To Make Bath Time Easier

The Aquapaw, which is available on Amazon or Chewy for $45, is a pet bathing tool with a scrubber and sprayer all in one that may be the perfect solution for dog parents struggling with bath time. The product is fairly simple: It's a silicone scrubber and sprayer hybrid that straps into your palm. This allows you to both scrub and rinse your pet at the same time—with just one hand. The best news? This means a quicker bath AND your other hand is free to pet and comfort a nervous pup. Just check out how much our friend Hige loves bath time with the Aquapaw: