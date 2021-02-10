Wayfair’s President’s Day Sale Has Tons of Terrific Pet Finds—Check Out Our Favorite Deals
The online retailer has discounted dog beds, cat trees, automatic litter boxes, crates, and more.
If you're looking for a reason to celebrate President's Day, Wayfair has a few. The retailer is offering some deep discounts on their great pet essentials—including those modern pet furniture pieces you've had your eye on. The Wayfair President's Day sale has impressive deals on everything from cat trees and dog houses to vacuums designed to obliterate pet hair. Whether you need a self-cleaning litter box or a pop-up play tent for your new puppy, now's the time for some pretty great savings.
Best Wayfair President's Sale Pet Deals
We've rounded up a list of the best deals happening now, so you can reap the rewards of these amazing pet sales. Shop these fabulous finds now before the sale ends—or they sell out.
Best Vacuum Deals
- Kenmore Pet Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum with Swivel Head, $279.99 (was $349.99)
- bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, $256.79 (was $669)
- Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (was $119.99)
Best Cat Deals
- Tucker Murphy Pet Schweiger Scratching Post, $54.95 (was $74.95)
- Petmaker Grooming Arch Cat Perch, $13.95 (was $49.99)
- Archie & Oscar Ginny Litter Box Enclosure, $82.78 (was $229)
- Go Pet Club 72” Cat Tree, $69.99 (was $229)
- Premier Pets Self-Cleaning Automatic Litter Box, $99.99 (was $135.99)
- Petmaker Scratching Post, $16.87 (was $49.99)
- Tucker Murphy Pets Killingly Triangle Cat House, $65.99 (was $93.99)
- Petmaker 10” Cat Condo, $12.95 (was $39.99)
Best Dog Deals
- Archie & Oscar Ginny Pet Crate, $104.99 (was $169.99)
- Archie & Oscar Consuelo Dog Sofa, $196.78 (was $349.99)
- Archie & Oscar Fashion Edition Pet Crate, $29.99 (was $70.99)
- Ware Manufacturing Premium A-Frame Dog House, $105.99 (was $182.99)
- Wayfair Basics Dog Cot, $19.99 (was $49.99)
Best Pet Gear
- Archie & Oscar Delilah Furniture Protector, $25.42 (was $69.99)
- Archie & Oscar Grommit High Density Foam 5 Step Pet Stair, $48.99 (was $99.99)
- Archie & Oscar Diane Freestanding Wooden Pet Gate, $34.99 (was $99.99)
- Petmaker Portable Pop up Play Pet Pen, $28.28 (was $79.99)
- Petmaker Pet Furniture Protector Pad, $11.20 (was $49.99)