If you're looking for a reason to celebrate President's Day, Wayfair has a few. The retailer is offering some deep discounts on their great pet essentials—including those modern pet furniture pieces you've had your eye on. The Wayfair President's Day sale has impressive deals on everything from cat trees and dog houses to vacuums designed to obliterate pet hair. Whether you need a self-cleaning litter box or a pop-up play tent for your new puppy, now's the time for some pretty great savings.