Let Your Pooch Play Anywhere With a Portable Dog Fence
Portable dog fences are a great way to give your four-legged friend room to roam and relax, while keeping them safe and secure at the same time (and give you some peace of mind, too). Portable outdoor dog fences in particular are great for setting up in the backyard, at the park, at your campsite, or any other area you head with your pooch. Most models are made to be weather-resistant and easy to transport, so setting up a play place on your many adventures will be a cinch.
Most of these dog fences are also designed to work indoors, which comes in handy in the potty training process or if you ever need to corral your dog to a specific area. Some portable dog fences can also be configured as room-separating gates, various-shaped enclosures, or arranged to extend and enclose an existing space like a covered patio or garage.
If you're looking to invest in a high-quality portable fence for your pooch, check out our favorite online options at different price points below.
1 MyPet Petyard Passage Plastic Dog Pen
This plastic portable fence and playpen for dogs has up to 18.5 square feet of space inside when set up and folds for easy travel and storage. A swinging pet door allows your pup to come and go as they please—or you can lock it for peace of mind. This durable pet fence is made of weather-resistant material, so there's no rush to pack it up when it's not in use.
2 Yaheetech 16-Panel Dog Pen
Configure this versatile 16-panel portable dog fence into multiple shapes to fit nearly any space. This is a great kennel or exercise area for small- to medium-size dogs, and can be used indoors or outdoors. When set up, this dog pen has an overall area size of over 66 square feet.
3 MidWest Foldable Metal Dog Exercise Pen
This portable dog fence is fast and simple to set up and easy to take along on camping trips or put in storage when not in use. When assembled, your pup has 16 square feet of space to enjoy—and there's a swinging door that makes entry easy for you and your pet. You can also buy a top accessory for enclosed protection and a more kennel-like construction.
4 Jespet Soft-Sided Dog & Cat Playpen
Set up this sweet soft-sided portable pet playpen inside or outside, and carry it along wherever you go in an included travel case. This dog enclosure is great for small breeds and comes in two sizes (45 inch or 61 inch) and three color options (blue, brown, or pink). Other great features include two zippered doors, mesh windows, and side storage pockets.
5 IRIS USA Pet Playpen with Door
This 24-inch tall playpen and portable dog fence provides 8 square feet of space for your pooch and has a durable molded plastic design that can stand up to scratching and jumping. Built-in locks twist to open for easy entry and closure, and non-skid rubber feet protect floors and keep the fence sturdy on slick surfaces.
6 Frisco 8-Panel Configurable Gate and Playpen
This eight-panel fence can be configured in various ways to help keep your pet in their designated space. It can be extended lengthwise to create a barrier between rooms, or it can be totally enclosed to create a portable pen. This steel dog gate can even be wall mounted with included anchors. It also has a built-in, self-closing door.
7 VIVOHOME Heavy Duty Foldable Metal Indoor Outdoor Exercise Pet Fence
This spacious, 16-panel dog fence provides a large area for pets to play and exercise, and it has a durable metal design that will last for years. This portable fence is easy to assemble, take down, store, and travel with. A latched door makes it easy for pet parents to get in and out to play, refill food and water dishes, or help their pup in or out.
8 Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar
Portable invisible dog fences can do some of the same work as a physical dog fence, without the set-up requirements. This electric fence for dogs is the first of its kind—it uses gentle, non-shock redirections (like vibrations and noises) to help keep your dog inside of your desired geolocation. Use this at home, on vacations, on camping trips, and anywhere else you travel together. Just remember that training your dog to use a location collar like this will take some serious time and energy (and a lot of treats) to help redirect them to stay in the desired zone.
