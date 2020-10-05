Modern Dog Furniture Worthy of Any Home
It’s easier than ever to maintain the style you’ve oh-so-meticulously crafted in your home while still keeping it pet-friendly thanks to the surge in modern pet furniture. Big-name retailers like West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and Pottery Barn have debuted chic, thoughtfully-designed pet beds. Handmade bowls and pet feeding stations from makers on Etsy and Amazon are seamlessly integrated into our spaces.
We curated a list of seven great modern dog furniture finds that are just as much of a treat for yourself as they are for your pup. These luxurious options will look great in your home while keeping your dog happy, comfortable, and living his best life.
Kaylor Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa
This bed is the definition of a dog bed that doesn’t look like a dog bed. The wood frame and hairpin legs make this a beautiful accent piece for your home that your dog loves, too.
Shop now: Kaylor Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa, $83, wayfair.com
Mendosa Pet Crate
No need to sacrifice style while giving your pet a cozy and safe space. Instead of the usual black wire crate, this double-duty pet crate is made of a wood composite material and comes in multiple colors and sizes.
Shop now: Mendosa Pet Crate, $122, wayfair.com
Darren Wood Dog Cot
This is another option with a mid-century modern vibe with a dark wood finish. One reviewer said her Shiba Inus were scared of the height, but she took the legs off and they loved it!
Shop now: Darren Wood Dog Cot, $85, wayfair.com
Double Dog Bowl Stand
This wood and glass feeder stand is a beautiful way to display your pup’s food and water. The feeder comes in small, medium and large sizes with removable shockproof glass bowls for easy cleaning and durability.
Shop now: Double Dog Bowl Stand, $39 (was $65), etsy.com
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
This donut cuddler bed is perfect for those dogs who love to snuggle and burrow, and it comes in natural-looking colors that blend in with any room’s decor. Check out the Amazon reviews if you want to see some snuggly, sleeping puppies!
Shop now: Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler, $35, amazon.com
Napper Faux Leather Vintage Dog Bed
This is the creme de la creme of sophisticated yet pet-friendly style. It looks like an expensive handmade leather couch but is made with faux leather that resits hair and dirt (and drool can be simply wiped away). It has a machine-washable cover and center pad to keep it clean and smelling fresh.
Shop now: Napper Faux Leather Vintage Dog Bed, $149, crateandbarrel.com
Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand with Storage
This genius handmade dog food station would be a beautiful addition to any home. Choose the color, font, design and size that suits your pup and space the best, and utilize the internal storage for extra dry food, cans of wet food, toys, leashes… you get the point.
Shop now: Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand with Storage, $65, amazon.com
Natural Rattan Pet Bed
Rattan furniture and accents are very trendy right now, so why not let your dog in on the action? This handmade rattan bed comes in three sizes and would look great inside or in a sunroom or covered porch.
Shop now: Natural Rattan Pet Bed, $195, etsy.com