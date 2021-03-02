9 Dog Tents Your Pup Will Be Obsessed With

There are so many different pet tents on the market, it's hard to choose the best one for your pup and circumstance. Consider size, indoor or outdoor use, material, and even color options when choosing the perfect hideaway for your pup. Some tents can be used in the traditional sense of the word, like on camping trips or days at the beach. Others are decorative and can blend into your furniture seamlessly. Whatever the case, your pal will thank you for the secret hideout!