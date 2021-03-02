9 Dog Tents Your Pup Will Be Obsessed With

It's a common behavior for many dogs to like to hide under things or enjoy laying in dark, compact places like a dog crate to feel safe. My Pomeranian was never crate-trained, but still loves hiding underneath things when she needs some quiet time. I got her a pet tent thinking she might enjoy the dark, warm space as her little "sanctuary," and it is officially her favorite place in the apartment!
There are so many different pet tents on the market, it's hard to choose the best one for your pup and circumstance. Consider size, indoor or outdoor use, material, and even color options when choosing the perfect hideaway for your pup. Some tents can be used in the traditional sense of the word, like on camping trips or days at the beach. Others are decorative and can blend into your furniture seamlessly. Whatever the case, your pal will thank you for the secret hideout!
We've selected several of the best dog tents across every price point, size, and need so you can choose the very best one for your furry friend.
This adorable A-frame style wooden pet house is the perfect little safe space for your furry friend. Handmade with solid walnut and pine and nature-friendly, water-based stains, this pet tent will not only be a sanctuary for your pup but will also look great in any room in your house.
Shop Now: Wood Dog House, starting at $128; etsy.com
This portable dog bed has a canopy that provides shade that can help keep your pup from overheating during warm summer days. The elevated legs will keep Fido off the hot ground, and the mesh is breathable and promotes airflow. Now you have no excuses to take your friend with you to the park on sunny, summery days!
Shop Now: Tucker Murphy Pet Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, $45; wayfair.com
Not only is this dog tent a great place for your pup to relax in peace, but the cute design will double as home decor! The cushion can be removed and washed, and you can even personalize it with your pup’s name. Your pup can even label his tent on the blackboard, so all your other pets (and kids) know to keep out!
Shop Now: Indoor Wooden Dog Tent, starting at $125; etsy.com
If you are a seasoned tent camper, you might know that tents can get pretty crowded when you add pups into the mix. So why not get Fido his own tent? This weatherproof tent is durable and has four stakes that keep it secured into the ground. You’ll never have to fight your pup for sleeping bag space again!
Shop Now: Tucker Murphy Pet Outdoor Dog Tent, $113; wayfair.com
This portable pet tent can be brought anywhere with you, as it folds up seamlessly! The tent is easy-to-assemble and uses machine washable fabric, so you don’t have to worry about the cushion getting smelly or covered in fur. The cushion can also be plugged in to provide extra warmth for added comfort.
Shop Now: K&H Pet Products Thermo Dog Tent, $59; chewy.com
Why should the small dogs and kitties have all the fun? This dog tent is big-dog-friendly and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use (although you might want to keep it out of the rain). Give your big pup the perfect place to make himself cozy and comfortable.
Shop Now: SAKKNY Large Dog Tent, $48; etsy.com
Some tiny dog breeds like Chihuahuas and Italian greyhounds are known for getting chilly, especially during the winter months. This cozy covered dog bed is more of a cave than a tent, and will provide your pup with all the warmth they need to get them through to spring.
Shop Now: Frisco Tent, $19; chewy.com
With more dog-friendly beaches popping up, your pup might need a shady place to cool off after a dip in the water. While this UV-protected pop-up tent isn’t dog-specific, we think it would make a great place to keep Fido’s paws from getting too warm in the hot sand. Keep in mind these beach safety tips when bringing your furry friend to the coast!
Shop Now: iCorer UV Protected Pop Up Tent, $32; amazon.com