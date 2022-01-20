An Expert's Advice on Dog Heating Pads, Plus 10 Options to Try

"If used properly," says Brayshaw, heating pads are absolutely safe—but you have to be extremely careful. When giving your dog a heating pad, cover it with a towel or other material to prevent "direct heating pad to skin or fur contact" that could burn your pup, advises Brayshaw. Also, check the pad's temperature often, keeping in mind that "if it is too hot for you, it is probably really too hot for your dog," he says. Lastly, don't force your dog to stay on the pad; give them the choice to leave any time they want. "Your dog best knows what is comfortable for them and when they get too hot or too cold," says Brayshaw. "You should give them the option to move onto or away from a heating pad." Dogs who have trouble moving around due to conditions like arthritis may need extra help getting on or off a heating pad. It's important to check on these dogs more often when heating pads are in use.