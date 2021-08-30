The 9 Best Dog Gates for Every Space in Your Home
Have a curious canine companion who loves to wander or tag along wherever you go? As much as we cherish having our dogs by our side and encourage them to explore, there are times when it might not be the best idea for them to accompany us or have free reign of the entire home. (Especially if they enjoy drinking from the toilet!)
The solution? A dog gate! Creating a barrier helps keep our pups secure in a safe, designated area when we need to limit access to certain parts of the house.
When to Use a Dog Gate
Dog gates can be used for various reasons—maybe you're cooking and don't wish to add specialty dog hairs in your meal (at least, this time), cleaning with strong-smelling products, or are simply stepping out to run a few errands. Incorporating a gate in your home gives your dog a place to relax and retreat.
How to Use a Dog Gate
"Dog gates are a great way to help manage your dog's environment. From creating a safe space for a new puppy, to barricading a doorway to help prevent your dog wandering off somewhere he or she doesn't have access to, gates are a convenient way to make things easier for pet parents," Joan Hunter Mayer, CBCC-KA, a California-based professional dog trainer and behavior consultant, tells Daily Paws.
Mayer also speaks on how not to use a dog gate. She continues, "This doesn't mean they [gates] should be used to sequester a dog, ignoring them because he or she is being a nuisance and owners don't feel like dealing with them."
There are a few factors to consider when choosing the perfect gate, such as: portability, convenience, appearance, your living area, and of course, your dog's size and personality. This will determine whether a free-standing, walk-through, hinged, or retractable gate is an ideal choice.
9 High-Quality Dog Gate Options
1 Best Overall: Carlson Extra Wide Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door
Widely loved by dog parents for its extra width, this is an exceptional gate choice considering its adjustability, durability, and convenience. Thanks to its 4-inch wide extension kit, this gate can easily be set up and adjusted to secure any doorway, hallway, or staircase. Its all-steel design is chew-proof and comes with a walk-through door, small pet door to let the kitty through, and multiple-lock features.
2 Best Free-Standing: Richell Freestanding Step-Over Pet Gate
This wooden freestanding gate is both stylish and sturdy. It's beautifully designed to not just look high quality but also make it a breeze to create a designated space for your smaller-sized dog. This gate can be easily set up, expanded, and moved throughout your home, while its rubber feet and side panel construction help keep the gate secure. Plus, it's easy to step over!
3 Best for Large Areas: Regalo 192-Inch Super Wide Adjustable Baby Gate and Play Yard
Looking for a versatile gate that can accommodate you and your dog's needs? This baby gate doubles as a dog gate and can be configured in a variety of positions, making it easy to use anywhere in your home—no matter how large, angled, or uneven openings are. This gate can also be used as a play yard, so you can create a secure area for your pup to roam and play!
4 Best Walk-Through: Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Gate with Door
Elegant and functional, this dog gate has a walk-through door with a latch that's easy for anyone two-legged to open and close as they pass through. An excellent option for dogs of all sizes, the gate can be set up to enclose a variety of spaces and openings and is easy (for you) to move. Its furniture-grade wood design is bound to look fabulous in any home.
5 Best Hinged: Frisco Extra Wide Auto-Close Pet Gate
If your canine companion is just as great of an escape artist as Houdini, this gate will help keep your pup secure and safe. Built to fit in a door frame or hallway, the Frisco Extra Wide Pet Gate closes on its own and has a dual-lock safety release system for extra security.
6 Best Retractable: Retract-A-Gate 52" White by Smart Retract: Retractable Baby, Dog, & Cat Gate
No matter which area inside—or outside—your home, this retractable gate can block off whatever space you'd like and at any angle. The gate uses see-through mesh and a childproof lock so you can keep a close eye on your pooch. Made of durable, environmentally friendly materials, this gate can take up to 200 pounds of push out force and can withstand various climates.
7 Best Expandable: Carlson Lil Tuffy Metal Expandable Gate White
This expandable dog gate is a game changer if you have curious puppies or small dogs! Ideal for doorways, hallways, and stairways, this gate is a durable, chew-proof option. It is designed with all steel, has a patented small dog door, and is secured with a lock and pin system.
8 Best for Dogs of All Sizes: Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door
It can be a real challenge deciding which gate to get when your four-legged friends range from small to tall. This gate is the perfect resolution! If there are certain areas you'd like to barricade for your large dogs yet let your small pups pass through, the gate's patented small dog door allows you to do just that. The height of the gate makes it an excellent choice for dogs who love to jump around.
9 Best Outdoor Dog Gate: Cardinal Gates Outdoor Safety Gate
Looking for a gate that will provide maximum safety for your dog in an outside setting? This stainless steel and lightweight aluminum gate is hard to beat. Whether you're installing it on your patio, deck, or another outdoor space, you can rest assured that this is a strong and durable option. It can be installed in unique areas and is easily adjustable so you can contain your dog without any hassles or worries.
