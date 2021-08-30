The 9 Best Dog Gates for Every Space in Your Home

1 Best Overall: Carlson Extra Wide Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door

Widely loved by dog parents for its extra width, this is an exceptional gate choice considering its adjustability, durability, and convenience. Thanks to its 4-inch wide extension kit, this gate can easily be set up and adjusted to secure any doorway, hallway, or staircase. Its all-steel design is chew-proof and comes with a walk-through door, small pet door to let the kitty through, and multiple-lock features.

Shop now: Carlson Extra Wide Walk Through Pet Gate with Small Pet Door, $45; amazon.com