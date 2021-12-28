9 of the Best Chew-Proof Dog Beds, According to Real Pet Parents
When you get a dog, it's pretty much understood that at some point or another, your pup will probably end up chewing something they're not supposed to. From sneakers to couches and charging cords to TV remotes, anything is fair game for a teething puppy or a dog that likes to chew—and for some dogs, that includes their own beds, which is why purchasing a chew-proof dog bed can be a very, very good idea.
Why Do Dogs Chew?
Chewing is an instinctual behavior for dogs, and it's not always a bad thing; when puppies are teething, for instance, the action keeps their teeth healthy, and dogs of all ages often enjoy chewing toys as a form of play and exploration. However, dogs can also chew if they are feeling bored or anxious, which could lead to potentially dangerous situations if they accidentally ingest something toxic.
How to Curb Your Dog's Chewing
Without other activities or toys to keep their minds and bodies stimulated, dogs will use whatever's within reach as a toy—and beds are not only convenient, but the ideal softness for easy play. To help curb the chewing, make sure your pup is getting enough physical exercise and mental stimulation. Destructive chewing can be a sign of boredom, so it's important to remember to fulfill your dog's needs with long walks, puzzles, games of fetch, and teaching new tricks. Provide appropriate toys and chews so your pup can healthfully fulfill their chewing instincts without destroying your furniture.
Buying a chew-proof dog bed can't hurt in your quest to stop the chewing, which is why we've rounded up the best options according to dog owners who've put these options to the test with their chew-happy pups.
9 Chew-Proof Dog Beds to Buy Now
1 Precision Pet Products Gusset Daydreamer Bolster Cat & Dog Bed
This large, luxurious dog bed will not only give your pup a good night's rest, but reviewers say it holds up incredibly well. One reviewer raved about how their chewing-obsessed Jack Russell pups "couldn't destroy" this bed, calling it "one of few items which survived puppy stage."
Shop now: Precision Pet Products Gusset Daydreamer Bolster Cat & Dog Bed, $44; chewy.com
2 Dogbed4less Premium Memory Foam Dog Bed
Featuring an orthopedic memory foam pad, this dog bed is bound to make any pup feel cozy and comfortable, and the external denim cover helps prevent excessive chewing. One happy pup parent writes, "Our puppy loves to lay with and sometimes on our older dog. He also likes to dig and chew so the fact that this bed came with two covers, one that was denim, was absolutely perfect."
Shop now: Dogbed4less Premium Memory Foam Dog Bed, starting at $74; amazon.com
3 K9 Ballistics Chew-Proof Elevated Dog Bed
This elevated dog bed is called "indestructible" due to its aluminum design and ripstop ballistic fabric, and customers attest to its durability. "Several weeks in, there's not a mark on it or chunk out of it," says one happy reviewer. "If it can stand up to our dog, I expect it will be safe with yours." There's even a 120-day warranty where if your dog chews through the bed during that time period, the company will replace it free of charge.
Shop now: K9 Ballistics Chew-Proof Elevated Dog Bed, starting at $129; amazon.com
4 The Casper Dog Bed
The Casper Dog Bed comes with a hefty price tag, but it combines memory foam and support foam plus supportive foam bolsters to create a super cozy and supportive bed that won't sag over time. The cover material is a super-sturdy blend of nylon, polyester, and olefin, making it nearly indestructible. One reviewer writes that the Casper held up to their teething puppy without a single puncture from his teeth, and since the pup couldn't chew through it, he gave up trying. Win win!
Shop now: The Casper Dog Bed, starting at $139; casper.com
5 BuddyRest Titan Fortress Ballistic Bolster Bed
The brand boasts that this is the "strongest chew-tough couch bed ever created" because of its strong seams and thick memory foam, and the reviews hold up. "This bed is truly chew proof," writes one happy dog lover. "I have had this bed for several months and it looks brand new, not one mark or scratch! Not a single ripped fiber."
Shop now: BuddyRest Titan Fortress Ballistic Bolster Bed, $170; target.com
6 Kuranda Walnut PVC Dog Bed
This may not be the coziest dog bed you can buy, but it is impressively chew-resistant thanks to that sturdy canvas base. "We have a 7-year-old red-nosed APBT who chews everything," writes one pet parent. "There are now TWO things in his life that he can't destroy—the solid black Kong ball and this bed … he did try chewing it though many times, and when he gets hyper he tries to scratch the canvas, but he can't break through—and not for lack of trying."
Shop now: Kuranda Walnut PVC Dog Bed, starting at $65; amazon.com
7 Frisco Rectangular Bolster Dog Bed
A simple, supportive option for medium and large pups, this bed is also sturdy enough to deter dogs from chewing. "It fits snugly in his crate and it's rigid and holds its shape well enough that he can't pull it out to chew on it (and boy has he tried), so that's a huge win!" writes one customer, adding, "I love that the zippers are hidden because he also loves to chew off zippers."
Shop now: Frisco Rectangular Bolster Dog Bed, starting at $32; chewy.com
8 K&H Original Pet Cot Elevated Dog Bed
This bed is a great choice for dogs of all sizes who can't resist chewing and scratching, as the durable material holds up well to damage. One dog parent says that their English bulldog "often tries to chew on it, however his jaws of steel have yet to damage this cot (and he ruins toys in minutes)." Another says that their golden retriever puppy "loves to dig, scratch, and chew the bed and even now (we have had it about 3 weeks) there are no holes or tears in the fabric."
Shop now: K&H Original Pet Cot Elevated Dog Bed, starting at $40; amazon.com
9 K9 Ballistic Round Dog Bed
A cozier alternative to K9 Ballistics' elevated bed, this option isn't quite as chew-resistant, but still more than does the trick, say reviewers. "I have a 40-lb puppy who still occasionally chews his beds … [but] so far he's not even been tempted to chew it (as far as I can tell)," writes one pleased customer.
Shop now: K9 Ballistic Round Dog Bed, starting at $89; amazon.com