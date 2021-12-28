9 of the Best Chew-Proof Dog Beds, According to Real Pet Parents

Without other activities or toys to keep their minds and bodies stimulated, dogs will use whatever's within reach as a toy—and beds are not only convenient, but the ideal softness for easy play. To help curb the chewing, make sure your pup is getting enough physical exercise and mental stimulation. Destructive chewing can be a sign of boredom, so it's important to remember to fulfill your dog's needs with long walks, puzzles, games of fetch, and teaching new tricks. Provide appropriate toys and chews so your pup can healthfully fulfill their chewing instincts without destroying your furniture.