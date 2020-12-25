These Durable, Well-Designed Outdoor Dog Houses Will Keep Your Pup Safe And Comfortable

If your hound uses an outdoor dog house—especially in extreme temperatures—it's important to keep safety top of mind. Most important, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them. Most dog houses are not suitable for sheltering a pup during the coldest months of the year. So if you do choose to let your dog roam the outside, make sure they make it back inside each night and aren't allowed to stay out when temperatures are especially chilly.