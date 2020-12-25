These Durable, Well-Designed Outdoor Dog Houses Will Keep Your Pup Safe And Comfortable

If your furry friend spends a lot of time outdoors, it’s probably time to invest in a high-quality dog house. Our pups have a natural instinct to cozy up as they would in a den, and dog houses can help your pooch stay comfortable in a variety of outdoor conditions. They offer shade in the summer, shelter in the winter, and a dry, comfortable space during rainy or windy weather.
If your hound uses an outdoor dog house—especially in extreme temperatures—it's important to keep safety top of mind. Most important, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them. Most dog houses are not suitable for sheltering a pup during the coldest months of the year. So if you do choose to let your dog roam the outside, make sure they make it back inside each night and aren't allowed to stay out when temperatures are especially chilly.
The best type of dog house for your particular pet depends on their breed and individual needs. Choosing a dog house means sorting through a variety of sizes, construction materials, and designs—from small wooden dens with rooftop lounging space, to large doggie domiciles made of resin, plastic, or structural foam. Most dog houses have insulation to help keep your pet cool in the summer and warm in the winter, plus practical perks like easy-to-clean paneling and ventilation for fresh air.
Petmate’s plastic dog house is a barn-shaped doggy domicile worth investing in. This sturdy shelter has an extended roof edge designed to divert rainfall and a raised interior that keeps your pup warm and dry in inclement weather. Because of it’s plastic design, it’s also rot- and pest-resistant and cleans easily with a garden hose.
This log cabin-style dog house has a quality design that will look charming in the backyard and shelter your precious pooch from the elements. Precision Pet’s outdoor dog house is constructed from solid fir wood with a cedar stain and sits on top of weather-resistant feet to keep your pup elevated in wet and cold weather.
Thanks to it’s durable polypropylene design, this outdoor dog house is built to resist corrosion, leaks, and fading. This sturdy dog house is designed specifically for medium dogs and is surprisingly lightweight at only 20 pounds. It’s also slightly elevated to prevent rain from flowing in and to provide extra insulation.
Give your pet the whole guest house experience with this adorable wooden dog shelter. This dog house is made from cedar wood, which is naturally flea- and tick-resistant, and has a modern gray-and-white design. Choose from a range of sizes and colors—there is also the option to buy an insulation kit for added warmth.
This dome-shaped dog house is ideal for pups who spend time outside in cold, wet, or snowy weather. The shape helps the house remain stable in high winds. This pet home is made with plastic to protect your dog from the elements. A roof-top ventilation system promotes good air circulation in your pup’s cozy den.
Observant pups will love surveying their kingdom or sunbathing on the rooftop veranda of this decked-out dog house. The covered shelter, steps, and latticed upper deck are made from kiln-dried, humidity-resistant cedar for a durable, long-lasting construction. The lightweight construction, removable rooftop and bottom panels make it easy to clean and assemble.
The Outback dog house can shelter pups up to 90 pounds and has a weatherproof design to protect your pooch from any inclement conditions. The foam structure is leakproof, with rear ventilation, an offset entry, and an elevated floor to keep your pet comfortable in any weather.
This elevated plastic dog house has a durable waterproof and UV-resistant design, a built-in drainage system, and a fold-down porch to extend living space. The versatile MidWest Ferplast Villa pet shelter has a tool-free assembly, so you can get things up and going in no time.
Solid pine wood and a tongue-and-groove construction make this wooden pet shelter weatherproof and draft-resistant. The hinged roof with two locking arms makes it easy to access your pet, clean the den area, or add accessories like a fluffy outdoor dog bed. Choose from a range of sizes for different dog breeds.
This sophisticated, modern dog house design has insulation to keep your pooch cool on hot days and cozy warm in colder weather. This pet home is available in two sizes and easy to paint, so it can fit nearly any taste and space. This dog house requires no tools for assembly and is made of weatherproof, non-toxic ecoFLEX wood and plastic polymer composite.
