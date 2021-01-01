These dog houses (and dog house accessories) are designed to help keep your pet warm outside in the winter, and offer a comfortable, dry place to den away from wind and snow. If your pet loves to play outside in the winter weather or needs a cozy respite to relax in before they warm up to take a potty break, a heated dog house can help keep them safe and happy. Keep in mind that dogs should not be exposed to cold temperatures for long periods of time.