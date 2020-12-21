The two heating methods available for heated dog beds are corded and self-warming. The corded kind use electricity to provide heat and must be plugged into an outlet to use. Self-warming uses your dog’s own body heat to warm up the bed. If you choose a corded option, be sure to consistently examine the wires for damage and keep the bulk of it out of reach for your pets. Take measures to ensure your dog has plenty of room to leave the heated bed if they get too hot. If your dog isn't able to move around on their own, check with your vet before using a heated bed. Keep in mind these are best used indoors and shouldn't be an excuse to keep your dog out in cold temperatures. Keep scrolling to check out the range of heated dog bed options you have available to you and your canine best friend.