When it’s time to break out the fuzzy blankets and turn on the fireplace, don’t forget about your four-legged friend! Heated dog beds give your pup a warm place to relax and keep cozy on cold days. And even if you live in a warmer climate, some dogs struggle to regulate their own body temperature and could benefit from a bed that helps them do so.
Short-haired breeds like a greyhound or French bulldog often have a lower cold tolerance, and small breeds like the Chihuahua don’t tolerate cold well due to their size. A heated dog bed is also great for senior dogs who have trouble staying warm—the heat can even help ease joint discomfort and arthritis pain. On the opposite end, puppies reap the benefits of a heated bed. The warm sensation gives them the same feeling of cuddling with their littermates. Aww!
The two heating methods available for heated dog beds are corded and self-warming. The corded kind use electricity to provide heat and must be plugged into an outlet to use. Self-warming uses your dog’s own body heat to warm up the bed. If you choose a corded option, be sure to consistently examine the wires for damage and keep the bulk of it out of reach for your pets. Take measures to ensure your dog has plenty of room to leave the heated bed if they get too hot. If your dog isn't able to move around on their own, check with your vet before using a heated bed. Keep in mind these are best used indoors and shouldn't be an excuse to keep your dog out in cold temperatures. Keep scrolling to check out the range of heated dog bed options you have available to you and your canine best friend.
This self-warming dog bed option is intended for small dogs with a sleeping surface of about 11.5 x 10 inches. The bolster style allows your pup to rest their chin on the edge of the bed while they sleep, and help them feel safe in their cozy little cocoon.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Dog Bed, $27; chewy.com
If your dog likes to roam the outdoors and often hangs out in covered outdoor shelters like the porch, garage, shed, or barn, this electric heated bed will fit their needs. A steel-wrapped cord ensures no water damage, and the mat is certified by MET Labs to exceed U.S. electrical safety standards.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Pet Bed, starting at $21; chewy.com
Yep, you read that right. Heating AND cooling! This bed allows you to select heating mode, which gently warms the cushion, or cooling mode, which activates a silent fan beneath the bed to keep it ventilated. Now you have a dog bed that's the perfect temperature for all seasons.
Shop now: Pet Life "Dream Smart" Heating and Cooling Dog Bed, $90; target.com
This one-of-a-kind warmer allows you to make any dog bed a heated one—just place it in the microwave for a few minutes and it will keep any dog bed heated for up to eight hours. The brand advises consulting your vet before use with young puppies or senior dogs who may be unable to remove themselves from the pad.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Microwavable Dog Bed Warmer, $33; chewy.com
Designed with an air valve to inflate for comfort, this dog bed can be used indoors or outdoors and is waterproof. The anti-bite power cord design extends nearly six feet to fit nicely in any living room or garage. A soft flannel cover is also machine washable.
Shop now: petnf Outdoor Heated Mat for Dogs, $43; amazon.com
With a small size of 19 inches going all the way up to a large size of 35 inches, this bolstered pet bed is suitable for any breed size. This one utilizes the same technology in space blankets to reflect your pet’s body heat without any electricity needed. Plus, the red color is perfect for the holidays!
Shop now: Aspen Pet Self-Warming Dog Bed, $90; chewy.com
With three sizes and four colors, this heated dog bed gives you plenty of options for your pup. A nonslip bottom ensures the bed stays in place no matter where you take it—and you’ll want to take it everywhere. Perfect for road trips and 100-percent machine washable.
Shop now: Paws & Pals Signature Dog Bed Heated, $27; walmart.com
A key benefit of this heated dog bed is that it’s made from 100-percent recycled materials. The recycled green fiber provides extra cushioning and insulation for even the coldest night. Reflective foil directs heat back to your dog as they curl up for a comfy snooze.
Shop now: Scruffs Thermal Bolster Dog Bed, $55; chewy.com
The unique shape of this dog bed is supposed to help calm your dog’s anxiety and give them a sense of security (think of a warm hug). The shape offers head and neck support, with three size options and several neutral colors to match any home decor.
Shop now: Friends Forever Self Warming Donut Dog Bed, $27; amazon.com
If your dog would rather sprawl out flat than curl up in a ball, this self-warming pet bed might be the perfect fit for them. It boasts trimmed corners to fit inside most pet crates and carriers, making travel easier on you and less stressful for your dog. Machine-washable fleece ensures years of comfy, cozy warmth.
Shop now: Paws & Pals Self-Warming Pet Bed, $60; target.com
The unique walled design of this bed gives your pet a safe feeling while they relax on the soft removable center cover. A low-wattage heating unit is removable for use year-round and makes this bed easy to clean. Always be sure to turn the bed so the cord exits the back of it, away from where your pets walk.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggly Dog Bed, $67; chewy.com
The combination of soft sherpa and classic corduroy gives this dog bed a comforting look and feel. It comes in either a round or rectangle shape, depending on whether your dog likes to curl up cinnamon-roll style or lay flat on their side. Over 5,000 positive reviews give us a feeling any dog would love this bed.
Shop now: AmazonBasics Warming Pet Bed For Cats or Dogs, $34; amazon.com
This unique heated pet bed converts into four different styles: nest, couch, canoe, and mat. No matter which one you pick, your dog will still be able to feel the self-warming insulated fabric that reflects body heat. Lightweight and machine washable, this dog bed is paw-fect on the go.
Shop now: FurHaven Self-Warming Convertible Cuddle Mat Dog Bed, $19; chewy.com
By raising your dog off the ground, you’re allowing air to circulate as they rest and alleviating pressure on their joints. The self-warming sherpa center traps body heat for cooler temps—no electricity required. The large size is 42 inches in length and holds up to 200 pounds, perfect for a larger dog like a boxer who is sensitive to cold.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Elevated Dog Bed, $27; chewy.com
And finally, feast your eyes on this personalized, elevated pet bed that comes equipped with a remote-controlled heating pad. A zip-off cover comes in multiple color options and is machine washable for easy cleaning. The heating element allows you to set a timer and adjust the temperature to fit your pup’s exact needs. With your dog’s name engraved beautifully on the front, they’ll always know who rules the house (spoiler: it’s them).
Shop now: Personalized Pet Bed w/ Optional Heat, $190; etsy.com