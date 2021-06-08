The Best Dog Cooling Mats, Beds, and Pads to Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer

The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad

This cooling gel dog mat is also one of the most popular because of its pressure-activated cool pet pad. No need to plug it in or refrigerate it overnight. As soon as your pet steps onto or lays on this pad, it begins to cool down for up to four hours. It recharges itself, is hand-washable, and comes in 5 sizes.

Shop Now: The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad, $40; chewy.com