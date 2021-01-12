If you or someone you know has had a baby in the last few years, odds are good you’ve either taken or seen those monthly progress photos of babies laying on blankets proclaiming how many months old they are. Well, Top Paw asked why babies should get to have all the fun and produced a version just for your pup! The soft terry material looks like a baby blanket and comes with 12 months marked on one side. It even comes with a ring chew toy that can be used to circle each milestone for photos (unless your pup chews it up by the second month).

Shop now: Top Paw Puppy Month Milestone Blanket, $7; petsmart.com