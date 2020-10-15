15 Dog Beds to Keep Any Kind of Pup Comfortable
One quick search for dog beds on the internet, and you’re bound to get overwhelmed with all the options. After all, most dogs do spend nearly half the day sleeping, so you know you’re about to make an important purchase. But do you want a fuzzy one? One that’s easy to wash? How about one that looks like a mini sofa? (Yes, those exist.)
When it comes to picking out a dog bed, it’s important to consider factors like your dog’s sleeping preferences, age, and even the climate you live in. For example, an adult Labrador retriever living in Florida won’t be needing the same bed as a Chihuahua puppy living in Minnesota. Orthopedic beds work great for senior dogs who may have started to develop joint problems and arthritis, but all dogs can benefit from the support of an orthopedic bed, especially large breeds and dogs born with congenital joint disorders.
Since dogs can also experience anxiety, the ASPCA says the right dog bed may even help them feel comforted and relaxed. Whether you’re looking for a dog bed that can travel easily, is budget-friendly, or is perfect for puppies, we’ve found 15 options that cater to all different kinds of sleepy dogs.
- Best Budget: AmazonBasics Plush Dog Pet Bed Pad
- Best Splurge: Casper Dog Bed
- Best for Large Dogs: PUPPBUDD Pet Dog Bed
- Best for Small Dogs: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
- Best for Puppies: Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed
- Best for Dogs With Anxiety: Furhaven Pet L-Shaped Chaise Couch
- Best for Chewers: Dogzilla Rectangular Lounger Bolster Cat & Dog Bed
- Best Orthopedic: Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed
- Best In-Crate: SIWA MARY Dog Bed Mat Soft Crate Pad
- Best Elevated: The Original Elevated Pet Bed by Coolaroo
- Best Waterproof: Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed
- Best Outdoor: Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed
- Best Travel: Chuckit! Travel Dog Bed
- Best for the Car: BLOBLO Dog Car Seat
- Best Covered: Frisco Igloo Covered Cat & Dog Bed
Best Budget: AmazonBasics Plush Dog Pet Bed Pad
Your dog will get hours and hours of rest and relaxation in this super-soft plush bed. Available in five sizes, it’ll provide cushioned support whether you have a miniature poodle or a golden retriever. It also fits well inside most crates, and many reviewers report that the bed has held up to their dog’s serious chompers.
Shop Now: AmazonBasics Plush Dog Pet Bed Pad, available in five sizes, starting at $15; Amazon
Best Splurge: Casper Dog Bed
You’ve probably heard ads for the trendy mattress company Casper on your favorite podcast, but did you know that they also make beds for dogs, and really good ones at that?! It’s made out of memory foam, so it provides necessary joint support for senior dogs and large-breed pups. The edges of the bed feature raised bolsters that keep your dog feeling sheltered, and the soft top is designed to feel like loose earth when your dog paws at it. Lastly, it has a durable microfiber cover that you can remove and place in the washing machine.
Shop Now: Casper Dog Bed, available in three sizes and colors, starting at $125; Amazon
Best for Large Dogs: PUPPBUDD Pet Dog Bed
Large breeds tend to spend more time sleeping than smaller dogs, so getting a comfortable bed for them is key for their health and happiness. The jumbo size of this bed is designed for dogs up to 95 pounds, and the overstuffed filling provides good orthopedic support if your big dog has joint or hip issues. The bed, which comes in six colors, also features extra-high bolsters and is entirely machine-washable, which is important because you should be washing your dog’s bed every other week.
Shop Now: PUPPBUDD Pet Dog Bed, available in four sizes and six colors, starting at $30; Amazon
Best for Small Dogs: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
This pouf-style bed is perfect for dogs who love to curl up, so if your small dog loves to cuddle up in your lap, they’ll feel right at home in this one. Your dog will feel so relaxed as they sink into this machine-washable fluffy bed, which is designed to keep them feeling calm and secure all night long. And the faux fur is so soft, you’ll wish they made one of these beds big enough for you to snuggle in.
Shop Now: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler, available in four sizes and two colors, starting at $35; Amazon
Best for Puppies: Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed
The most important thing to look for in a dog bed for your puppy is for it to be as waterproof and washable as possible (accidents happen!), and this memory foam bed from Brindle fits the bill. Not only is the zipped cover waterproof and easy to remove for washing, the bed itself has a waterproof layer that protects the memory foam mattress from being ruined by any potty training messes.
Shop Now: Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed, available in three sizes and six colors, starting at $29; Amazon
Best for Dogs With Anxiety: Furhaven Pet L-Shaped Chaise Couch
Dogs who suffer from anxiety need to feel comforted, supported, and protected by their dog beds, and this bed with extra-tall bolsters provides the ideal place for your dog to burrow in and feel secure. It also has an ultra-comfortable orthopedic support foam base that never flattens, so your anxious pup will feel like they're floating on a beautiful cloud when they sleep on this one.
Shop Now: Furhaven Pet L-Shaped Chaise Couch, available in five sizes and 15 colors, starting at $21; Amazon
Best for Chewers: Dogzilla Rectangular Lounger Bolster Cat & Dog Bed
A dog bed made out of durable fabric is essential for any household with serious chewers, and this aptly-named Dogzilla bed features rip-stop fabric that is meant to hold up against sharp chompers. It is on the smaller side, so this is best for small breeds or puppies who chew everything in sight.
Shop Now: Dogzilla Rectangular Lounger Bolster Cat & Dog Bed, $35; Chewy
Best Orthopedic: Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed
If you’re looking for the most supportive orthopedic dog bed for your aching dog, it has to have a memory foam mattress like this one from Friends Forever. The memory foam evenly supports all of your dog’s pressure points and works to provide relief for senior dogs or any dog with joint issues or arthritis. Bonus: this bed is hair-resistant and water-resistant, making it so easy to keep clean.
Shop Now: Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed, available in four sizes and five colors, starting at $60; Amazon
Best In-Crate: SIWA MARY Dog Bed Mat Soft Crate Pad
The bottom of crates are definitely not designed to be comfortable, so getting a soft, durable bed to place inside is crucial. This one from SIWA MARY has a non-skid bottom, so it will stay secure in the crate even as your dog moves around, and the fleece plush cover will feel super cozy on their paws. It’s also machine-washable, which is great for puppies who are in the process of being crate-trained and are more prone to accidents.
Shop Now: SIWA MARY Dog Bed Mat Soft Crate Pad, available in four sizes and two colors, starting at $17; Amazon
Best Elevated: The Original Elevated Pet Bed by Coolaroo
Elevated pet beds are great for dogs who live in hot and humid climates because it allows for better airflow and ventilation, therefore preventing your four-legged friend from overheating. This one from Coolaroo will keep your dog, well, cool even on the hottest summer days thanks to the elevation and the breathable fabric. It’s also super easy to clean: just hose it off with water and dry it with a towel.
Shop Now: The Original Elevated Pet Bed by Coolaroo, available in three sizes and six colors, starting at $25; Amazon
Best Waterproof: Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed
Many dog beds have waterproof covers, but this bed from Bedsure goes the extra mile with a waterproof inner liner that protects the filling. One reviewer put the waterproof claim to the test, and she found that the inner liner completely stopped any liquid from leaking through to the filling. Plus: the cover can be removed and machine-washed, so you never have to worry about any accidents ruining this bed.
Shop Now: Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed, available in two sizes, starting at $29; Amazon
Best Outdoor: Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed
Yes, this dog bed looks like a mini sleeping bag, and we can’t get over how cute it is! But in all seriousness, this waterproof, packable bed is great for outdoor dogs or to keep your dog comfy on any camping trips. The durable outer material can be wiped down with a damp cloth, so you won’t have to worry about it getting dirty or stained from being outside.
Shop Now: Cheerhunting Outdoor Dog Bed, available in two sizes and four colors, starting at $28; Amazon
Best Travel: Chuckit! Travel Dog Bed
If you’re taking your dog on a trip, you definitely don’t want to have to pack your dog’s normal, potentially bulky dog bed, so having a travel-friendly bed like this one from Chuckit will make your life so much easier. The lightweight, portable bed has plenty of cushioning to keep your dog comfortable on hard floors, in the car, or in travel crates. It’s also machine-washable and keeps its shape even after multiple washes.
Shop Now: Chuckit! Travel Dog Bed, $22; Amazon
Best for the Car: BLOBLO Dog Car Seat
Letting your dog roam free in your moving vehicle can actually be very dangerous, so if your pup travels with you frequently, you may want to invest in a dog bed that also acts as a secure car seat, like this one from BLOBLO. The adjustable straps make it easy to install and keep in place in your car, and the high sides can protect your pet from any rough turns or sudden stops. It also comes with a seat belt if you’re looking to keep rambunctious dogs even more safe.
Shop Now: BLOBLO Dog Car Seat, available in three colors, $69; Amazon
Best Covered: Frisco Igloo Covered Cat & Dog Bed
Some dogs prefer to cocoon in a covered dog bed, and this igloo-shaped one from Frisco is the coziest one on the market. Your small dog will feel right at home as they cuddle up in this enclosed bed with an ultra-soft plush cushion on the bottom. This bed is also collapsible for easy storage.
Shop Now: Frisco Igloo Covered Cat & Dog Bed, $19; Chewy