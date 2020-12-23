You would not believe how many dog owners swear by this dog bowl. Spoiler: it’s a lot.
The Yeti Boomer dog bowl (made by Yeti, of course) has thousands of positive reviews from Yeti fans and dog lovers alike. One reviewer enthused, “If I could give Yeti more stars I would.” The brand hype comes from Yeti’s unparalleled quality: They’re built to outperform any other drinkware or cooler on the market and look good while doing so. The dog bowl is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel for extreme durability—it's both puncture- and rust-resistant—and the color is built to last with no chipping, fading, or cracking.
“My two Aussies are highly active and work up a thirst and appetite during their daily runs. When I changed to these bowls, I noticed that my dogs really liked the change,” one reviewer wrote. “The water stays cool much longer, and my dogs aren't looking for water breaks from the pool or bird baths anymore. I pop them into the dishwasher at night, and they hold up great.”
These dog bowls are best for any owner desiring dependability, durability, and easy cleaning. Not only are these dog bowls dishwasher friendly, but they’re also built with a heavy-duty nonslip ring under the bowl to prevent the dreaded slides and spills on the floor. Another reviewer shared: “I have two of these for my admittedly spoiled 82-pound boxer. We have had other bowls and they scoot across our floor when he eats. These bowls are weighted so he can eat without having to chase his meal.”
The Yeti Boomer dog bowl comes in two sizes: a four-cup suitable for your dachshunds and an eight-cup to please the bigger boys (looking at you, golden retrievers). They go for $40 and $50, respectively. And while it may seem steep for a dog bowl, reviewers say the price tag is absolutely worth it.
“The dogs like drinking from it so much I am refilling it several times a day. The cats actually descend from their lofty perches atop their cat trees to the ground floor in order to drink from this bowl,” one happy reviewer reported. “My husband thought this was ‘stupid money’ for a bowl. But the animals LOVE this bowl and I can't argue and will buy more of them.”
The bowl comes in Yeti’s classic colors like black, seafoam, ice pink, and brick red, among others. So if you’re already a Yeti fan, you’ll be able to snag a dog bowl for your pup and a matching Yeti Rambler for yourself. And if you aren’t a Yeti fan yet, this might just win you over.