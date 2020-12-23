These dog bowls are best for any owner desiring dependability, durability, and easy cleaning. Not only are these dog bowls dishwasher friendly, but they’re also built with a heavy-duty nonslip ring under the bowl to prevent the dreaded slides and spills on the floor. Another reviewer shared: “I have two of these for my admittedly spoiled 82-pound boxer. We have had other bowls and they scoot across our floor when he eats. These bowls are weighted so he can eat without having to chase his meal.”