Featured on the Daily Paws' TikTok account, the Northmate slow feeding bowl from Amazon is a great puzzle feeder to help slow down pups who eat too quickly. While we've shared about other slow feeder bowls and DIY ways to prevent gas and bloating, the Northmate is different because of it's much bigger than other bowls and has a grass-like design. These key differences are what makes it perfect for larger dogs—like the pooch in the video, adorable Hige! (However, if you want to try this product out for your smaller pup, it does come in a mini size.)