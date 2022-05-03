As great as the size of the container is, though, that's not the only thing we love about it. It comes with a magnetic scoop mounted onto the lid that measures out to one cup, ideal for portioning out servings and way more convenient than searching around for a scoop every meal. There's also a large, lock-tight handle, which keeps the container inaccessible to hungry pets looking to get a snack or bonus dinner. And then, of course, there's the design of the container: shiny, brushed stainless steel with black edges, matching up perfectly with the rest of our kitchen appliances and accessories.