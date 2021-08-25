This Genius Amazon Product Will Stop Your Dog's Messy Drinking

One Amazon reviewer says they'd give the product 10 stars if they could, saying their Weimaraner "drinks like no other dog I've ever seen: he hangs his upper jowls over the edge of the bowl and licks against the side. This makes an amazing mess as it sloshes over the side of the bowl." They go on to write that even though they'd used dog mats to protect their floors, the hardwood floors were still damaged from the moisture over time. After swapping out their standard food and water bowl with the Neater Feeder, they noticed a big difference as the bowl contains all of his water mess, since the bowl is flush with the base—leaving no "hanging jowls" over the sides. "There is absolutely no water from the bowl itself on the floor underneath (only from his face as he walks away but no bowl can stop that!). And the water that collects underneath just evaporates away so I don't worry about it filling and spilling over. Thank you Neater Feeder for helping to save my hardwoods!"