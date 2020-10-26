These 16 Custom Dog Bowls Will Make All Your Monogrammed Dreams Come True
If you’ve been known to call your dog your child, pamper them with all the best toys and treats, and can’t leave the house without kissing them goodbye, a custom dog bowl is a must-have for your dog's feeding routine. For the dog who already has a customized collar or dog bed, a custom food and water bowl should be next on their list. Doggy dishware has come so far beyond the standard plastic or stainless steel bowls. Nowadays, you can order custom dog bowls with everything from your pet’s name all the way to a personalized, hand-painted portrait of your best friend. Hot dog!
The best part about a custom dog bowl is just how truly personalized it can be. There are tons of options to make the dish perfectly your pup's: from size to material, font to colors. With so many options, it's tough to choose—which is why we’ve rounded up the best custom dog bowls for you. So whether you have a tiny Chihuahua or a big dog like a German shepherd, keep scrolling to find the paw-fect bowl for your four-legged pal.
Modern Large Dog Bowl
We’ll kick things off with this funky, colorful dog bowl that will add just the right amount of flair to any home or patio. With 36 color options, nine patterns, and six fonts to choose from, you can truly customize this bowl to match your pup’s unique personality.
Shop now: Modern Large Dog Bowl, $33; etsy.com
Gold Confetti Dog Bowl
Does gold confetti really ever go out of style? We didn’t think so. This dazzling design proudly displays your dog’s name in a chic cursive script, letting everyone know that you (and your dog) have amazing taste.
Shop now: Gold Confetti Dog Bowl, $15; petco.com
Hand-Painted Ceramic Dog Bowl
For something a little more playful, check out these handcrafted bowls that feature a cute little doodle and your pup’s printed name. Choose from a bone, a flower, a star, a heart, or a paw print in the form of 12 color options.
Shop now: Hand-Painted Ceramic Dog Bowl, $27; etsy.com
Custom Illustration Dog Bowl
The best way to get a truly one-of-a-kind bowl is to order one with a custom illustration. Just send over a photo of your pooch looking his best, and this team of artists will transform him into an adorable drawing emblazoned on a dog bowl. Genius.
Shop now: Custom Illustration Dog Bowl, $26; amazon.com
Handmade Pottery Wheel Dog Bowl
Hand-spun on a POTTERY WHEEL (yup, you read that right), each of these clay bowls is made entirely by hand and thus feature slight variations from person to person (or shall we say, dog to dog). These come in four sizes and will be the perfect conversation piece for your dog’s next birthday party.
Shop now: Handmade Pottery Wheel Dog Bowl, $39; etsy.com
Engraved Square Dog Bowl
This ceramic square bowl comes in three colors and is a contemporary design element for any household. Between the four-sided shape and the saturated color, your pet feeding area will never look better.
Shop now: Engraved Square Dog Bowl, $25; amazon.com
Hand-Painted Cartoon Dog Bowl
This artist's hand-painted illustrations feature whimsical, fun designs in bold colors and patterns. Ordering one of these hand-painted dog dishes results in a quirky interpretation of your pooch on the beach or at a birthday party. The artist uses bright colors and cheeky scenes to really capture your pup’s one-of-a-kind personality.
Shop now: Hand-Painted Cartoon Dog Bowl, starting at $55; etsy.com
Personalized Design Dog Bowl
These custom dog bowls boast 15 different designs and five-star reviews across the board. With everything from pineapples to crowns to flowers (and playful fonts to match!) you’re sure to find one your dog will appreciate that fits into your space with cramping your style.
Shop now: Personalized Design Dog Bowl, $32; amazon.com
Two-Tone Monogrammed Dog Bowl
If you want a bowl that’s as minimalistic as your home decor, take a gander at this beautiful two-tone dog bowl. It’s simple, elegant, and totally worthy of your—or your dog's—perfectly curated Instagram feed.
Shop now: Two-Tone Monogrammed Dog Bowl, $32; etsy.com
Personalized Plaid Photo Dog Bowl
Let your dog get into the fall and winter spirit with this plaid-adorned dog bowl! You can choose any color plaid you like, and you even get to upload two photos of your pup that will appear on each side. Hopefully this means no more fighting over whose bowl is whose.
Shop now: Personalized Plaid Photo Dog Bowl, $20; chewy.com
Set of Two Stainless Steel Dog Bowls
Think these are just your standard stainless steel dog bowls? Think again! Not only do they shout your dog’s name loud and proud, but they also come with an uncomplicated stand and 20 fonts to choose from.
Shop now: Set of Two Stainless Steel Dog Bowls, $14; etsy.com
Cartoon Pup Custom Dog Bowl
Just look at this lovable cartoon Shiba Inu! You can personalize this bowl with both your dog’s name and her breed. The brand also carries a custom bowl for corgis, shih tzus, and Boston terriers, to name a few.
Shop now: Cartoon Pup Custom Dog Bowl, $28; zazzle.com
Friends-Inspired Dog Bowl
For anybody who quotes Friends on the regular, this bowl combines your love of the TV show with your real-life best friend. Bonus points if your pooch happens to share a name with any of the main characters!
Shop now: Friends-Inspired Dog Bowl, $25; etsy.com
Army Camouflage Dog Bowl
If gold confetti and cheeky illustrations aren’t your thing (we're looking at you, Brutus and Spike!), check out this tough camo bowl to pamper your pittie, Rottweiler, bulldog. The Army-inspired aesthetic works perfectly for our favorite K-9 heroes and hunting dogs, too!
Shop now: Army Camouflage Dog Bowl, $26; zazzle.com
Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand
Let everyone know who really runs the house (after all, it’s a doggo’s world and we just live in it) with this dignified custom dog bowl stand. The largest size stands 13 glorious inches off the ground and holds 14 pounds of dry food—a bowl truly worthy of display.
Shop now: Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand, $65; amazon.com
Hand-Painted Portrait Dog Bowl
Treat your dog (and yourself) to one of these oh-so-charming portrait dog bowls that’s unlike any other! The artist captures your pup's true essence and detailed features to make the bowl as distinctive as your pooch. See the “Reviews” section to squeal over all the real-life dogs beside their custom portraits.
Shop now: Hand-Painted Portrait Dog Bowl, $32; etsy.com