11 Best Slow Feeder Dog Bowls for Speed Eaters
For many dog owners, feeding time can be one of the most chaotic times of the day. The second your dog’s food hits their bowl, they come running over and devour the food as quickly as possible. You try to get them to slow down, but within minutes, they’ve gobbled up all of their food. And you know for the next few hours, your dog will be bloated, pass lots of gas, and might even throw up on your carpet. If this sounds like your household, a slow feeder dog bowl could help solve your dog’s fast-eating problems.
Like humans, dogs can benefit from slowing down when they eat because it helps improve their digestion, which in turn cuts down on all those nasty tummy issues. Thanks to the intricate designs in slow feeder bowls, your dog is forced to take their time while eating instead of vacuuming up all the food at once. The slow feeder bowls also act as a puzzle, which helps stimulate your dog’s mind, according to the ASPCA.
All breeds of dogs can benefit from slow feeder bowls, but finding the right size bowl for your dog can be a bit tricky. That’s why we’ve rounded up 11 slow feeder bowls that come in varying designs, sizes, and materials so you can pick out the right one for your pup, whether they’re a fast-chomping Chihuahua or a perpetually hungry Saint Bernard.
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
If you’re looking for the best all-around slow feeder bowl that you can customize to your dog’s needs, this one is it. It comes in six fun designs and three sizes, and they’re also dishwasher-safe and have a nonslip base. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“It's perfect! The non-skid bottom keeps it in place on the wooden floor and the smooth channels mean no teeth impacts. It's large enough to stay steady and make sure the food is at the bottom of the channels. Eating time has extended from 7 seconds to between 3 and 5 minutes. That's huge. He also seems far more satisfied when it takes him longer to eat, which is wonderful.”
Shop Now: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, starting at $8; Amazon
Dogit Go Slow Anti-Gulping Dog Dish
This bowl comes in four different sizes, but the extra-small option is great for small dogs with super-speedy eating habits. It’s also the best option we’ve found if you’re using wet food because it doesn’t feature the small crevices like some other bowls do. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“The small size was perfect for our little beagle. Big enough that her nose fits down to get to the bottom, but small enough that she can't eat too much at a time. The bottom allows her to dig around without having to chase the bowl around. It feels well made and is easy to clean.”
Shop Now: Dogit Go Slow Anti-Gulping Dog Dish, starting at $5; Amazon
JASGOOD Slow Dog Bowl for Large Dogs
If your German shepherd or golden retriever acts like a Hoover come feeding time, this large slow feeder bowl can seriously help their indigestion and bloating. It also comes with a section in the center where you can place water, which will make mealtime even more pleasant for your four-legged friend. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“Our Lab was eating too fast and vomiting after. This bowl has slowed him down and solved the vomiting problem. I’d give it six stars if I could.”
Shop Now: JASGOOD Slow Dog Bowl for Large Dogs, starting at $11; Amazon
Super Design Anti-Gulping Dog Bowl Slow Feeder
It’s the little details that make this slow feeder dog bowl stand out: It has a curved handle on the bottom so you can easily pick up the bowl, and it has an anti-slip rubber base that curves around the entire bottom of the bowl. It also features a very simple puzzle design, so it’s great if you’re easing your dog into the slow feeder life. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“Purchased this for our lab pup who was eating her food much too quickly, drinking water, and then throwing it all back up a short time later. While she still ‘attacks’ the food, she can not just gulp it all down at once as she did previously … This bowl is a well-designed, heavy-quality bowl, with the right number of barriers for our pup.”
Shop Now: Super Design Anti-Gulping Dog Bowl Slow Feeder, starting at $10; Amazon
Lickimat Classic Dog Slow Feeder
An alternative to the slow feeder bowl is the slow feeder mat, which is a great way to slowly feed them treats like peanut butter in a mess-free way. This mat also promotes more licking, which can release endorphins and help your dog become happier and healthier. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“After setting it on the floor, (my dog’s) tongue hasn’t stopped trying to reach the last bits of peanut butter for 20 minutes straight save one small break to look at the mat, as if puzzling how to get her tongue into every last corner. I can see she’ll be busy a while longer yet, and this has instantly resolved both boredom and licking at the same time in the exact method I had hoped for.”
Shop Now: Lickimat Classic Dog Slow Feeder, starting at $8; Amazon
Siensync Slow Feeder Dog Bowl
This slow feeder dog bowl is the best we found for medium-sized dogs: it holds up to two cups of food, and the intricate curved design is challenging enough to keep them occupied but not too small that they can’t get their tongue in there. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“He's able to eat out of it a bit faster now than he did at first, but there has not been a single burp or barf out of him since we started using it three months ago. This may be the best pet purchase I've ever made, and I've made a lot of pet purchases over the years. I wish I'd found this sooner!”
Shop Now: Siensync Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, $10; Amazon
Neater Pet Brands Stainless Steel Slow Feed Bowl
With a sleek circular design, this stainless steel slow feeder bowl is less showy than the plastic bowls but just as effective at getting your dog to slow down during mealtime. This bowl also fits in the majority of elevated feeders. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“Because it’s not flat, she can’t wolf down her food, which gives her a much better chance at not getting bloated again! This particular dish is great! It’s super sturdy and it does the job of helping her to eat slower.”
Shop Now: Neater Pet Brands Stainless Steel Slow Feed Bowl, starting at $15; Amazon
Neater Pet Brands Elevated Slow Feeder Dog Bowl
If you have a tall dog that doesn’t love bending their head down to eat, this is the perfect slow feeder bowl. You can adjust the bowl’s height to what your dog feels comfortable with, or you can remove the legs altogether if extra height doesn’t work out for them. Also: the six cup bowl is ideal for extra-large dogs. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“My basset hound is a true gulper and this has more than tripled the time it takes for him to eat ... I also like the added height; iit is the perfect height for my dog. It is also easy to clean and seems very durable.”
Shop Now: Neater Pet Brands Elevated Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, starting at $30; Amazon
Machao Portable Slow Dog Feeder Mat
This small slow feeder mat is lightweight, making it perfect to take on road trips or vacations with your dog. The green waves do a great job at getting your pup to take their time, and many reviewers actually have placed this inside a regular bowl to convert it into a slow feeder. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“A very soft yet durable material. This is a win-win seeing as it makes it very easy to clean the crevices, unlike other bowls we've had, and it's easier on the dog’s mouths as well. Lightweight, easy to pack away.”
Shop Now: Machao Portable Slow Dog Feeder Mat, $8; Amazon
Frisco Silicone Slow Feeder Mat with Stainless Steel Bowl
This all-in-one option features a slow feeder section with lots of grooves, a stainless steel water bowl, and a mat with a raised edge that catches any loose kibble. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:
“I was looking for a slow feeder mat or bowl that would work for my 10 lb dog who inhaled his food. This mat works great and glad that it can be put in the dishwasher.”
Shop Now: Frisco Silicone Slow Feeder Mat with Stainless Steel Bowl, $19; Chewy
PAIKKA Slow Feed Ceramic Dog Bowl
The ultra-sleek, modern look of this ceramic slow feeder bowl will look great in any house or apartment and won’t stand out like the other brightly colored options on this list. Inside the bowls, you can pick from either a heart or bone shape, and the outside of the bowl comes in five colors.
Shop Now: PAIKKA Slow Feed Ceramic Dog Bowl, starting at $24; Chewy