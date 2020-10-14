11 Best Slow Feeder Dog Bowls for Speed Eaters

If you’re looking for the best all-around slow feeder bowl that you can customize to your dog’s needs, this one is it. It comes in six fun designs and three sizes, and they’re also dishwasher-safe and have a nonslip base. Here’s what one reviewer had to say:

“It's perfect! The non-skid bottom keeps it in place on the wooden floor and the smooth channels mean no teeth impacts. It's large enough to stay steady and make sure the food is at the bottom of the channels. Eating time has extended from 7 seconds to between 3 and 5 minutes. That's huge. He also seems far more satisfied when it takes him longer to eat, which is wonderful.”

Shop Now: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, starting at $8; Amazon