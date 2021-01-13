The Best Heated Dog Bowls For Your Cold Weather Pooch

Just about every dog loves to frolic in the snow (at least for a few minutes). And, if you've got a cold weather dog like a husky or malamute, you know exactly how hard it can be to get them to come inside! One problem all cold-weather dog owners share, however, is how to keep their doggos hydrated in the winter months. Leaving a bowl of water outside is difficult as the temperature drops because icing over not only prevents your dog from drinking and could lead to dehydration, but it can crack or damage bowls as well.