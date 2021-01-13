The Best Heated Dog Bowls For Your Cold Weather Pooch

Just about every dog loves to frolic in the snow (at least for a few minutes). And, if you've got a cold weather dog like a husky or malamute, you know exactly how hard it can be to get them to come inside! One problem all cold-weather dog owners share, however, is how to keep their doggos hydrated in the winter months. Leaving a bowl of water outside is difficult as the temperature drops because icing over not only prevents your dog from drinking and could lead to dehydration, but it can crack or damage bowls as well.
Thankfully, there's a solution: heated dog bowls. Running off a simple wall socket, these bowls have internal coils that will keep your pupper's water warm enough to prevent freezing, without getting too warm, and allow her to comfortably lap up and stay hydrated. Remember to exercise caution when using electricity outdoors; it's best to keep these plugged in under a roof or in a garage or barn. Be sure to monitor the cord for any chewing or damage, and replace the bowls if the cord gets marred.
There aren't an exorbitant amount of options when it comes to heated dog bowls—unlike the many options of monogrammed dog bowls—but here are four options that can help get you started.
The simple standard. This bowl holds 32 ounces of water, is made of durable, BPA-free plastic, and features a cord that is five-and-a-half feet long and wrapped in steel to prevent accidental breakage or chewing.
Shop now: K&H Plastic Thermal Dog Bowl, $29; chewy.com
For people who need a larger dog bowl, or just have a pup that’s too rough-and-tumble for a plastic bowl, K&H makes a version of their heated bowl in stainless steel as well. Coming in at a hefty 102 ounces, this bowl features the same, five-and-a-half foot, steel-wrapped cord as the plastic model.
Shop now: K&H Stainless Heated Dog Bowl, $35; amazon.com
This 20-ounce bowl may be best suited for smaller dogs and puppies, but it’s biggest selling point is the adjustable clamp on the back, making it easy to attach to the sides of a kennel or wire fence, keeping your dog’s water off the ground.
Shop now: Akoyovwerve Heated Pet Bowl, $45; walmart.com
Finally, there’s this extra-large option, courtesy of Farm Innovators. As the company name might suggest, these bowls also work well for livestock like horses, sheep, and goats, but families with extra-large dogs, or dogs who spend extended periods of time outside, will appreciate this model’s big, 1-and-a-half gallon capacity. This bowl also features a five-foot, steel-wrapped cord.
Shop now: Farm Innovators Heated Pet Bowl, $35; amazon.com