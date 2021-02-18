Dog owners know the dietary needs of their pup is important, whether that's finding the perfect diet or making sure they aren't overeating. But a dog's water intake is just as vital to ensure they live a long, healthy life.
A general rule of thumb is that dogs need about one ounce of water per pound of body weight, with really active dogs needing more than that. And surprisingly, puppies actually need more water than their adult counterparts, according to the American Kennel Club. It helps aid their digestion as they start to eat solid food. Who knew such little bodies required so much hydration?!
So how do you make sure your dog is not only getting enough water throughout the day, but is also consuming clean water? That's where dog water dispensers come in. When water sits stagnant in a normal dog bowl, there's an opportunity for bacteria to grow. Because many water dispensers continuously flow, the aeration prevents the growth of microorganisms, helping your four-legged friend get fresher, safer water throughout the day.
During the summer months when dogs spend more time in the hot sun, you'll want to provide opportunities for your dog to drink more water than usual. The flowing fountain feature found in most water dispensers acts as fun encouragement to get your dog to drink. Lastly, dog water dispensers are a great way to guarantee your dog is consuming enough liquids if you work long days at the office and can't make it home to refill their water bowl.
Whether you're looking for a water dispenser that holds a lot of water or one that's great for a multipet household, we've rounded up 13 of the best dog water dispensers that cater to any type of thirsty pup.
This functional pick has every feature we look for in a good water dispenser. The large water basin is great for allowing two pets to drink from it at once, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The fountain stream will entice them to start drinking, and there’s a ramp underneath the water flow to reduce splashing sounds. Did we mention the adjustable water flow you can control with a simple turn of a knob?!
Dogs who compete for the first spot at the water bowl can be a recipe for a wet mess on the floor, so we love this smartly designed water dispenser that offers 360-degree access for multiple dogs to drink at once. There’s even multiple fountain flows so your pups can each have one to themselves! It also comes with a carbon filter to remove bad taste and odor, and you can customize the water flow for your pet’s preference.
During those hot, humid summer days, you’ll want to make sure your dog has a continuous flow of water available to them while they play outside. This simple but effective water dispenser connects to your water hose, and it will stop water from flowing when it senses the bowl is full, never wasting a drop. Make sure to position this under some shade so the water doesn’t get too hot!
The only downside to a continuously flowing water dispenser is the noise they can make, so this streamlined dispenser makes the list for its super quiet trickle. Reviewers say they don’t even notice it’s there as the adjustable flow delivers fresh water to their dog all day. With a two-liter capacity, this one is best for small- to medium-sized dogs.
Large dogs means there’s more to love, but it also means they need significantly more water to drink every day. This dispenser uses gravity to fill the basin below, and the reservoir can hold up to three gallons of water. One reviewer who has a 80-pound golden retriever says the tank holds enough water for a whole week.
With a three-liter water capacity, this double-deck water dispenser will provide the perfect amount of water for a small dog to drink from. Reviewers love that it comes with an LED light so dogs can find the dispenser at night. We’re especially fond of the thoughtful corner design—great way to save space in small kitchens!
If you’re taking your pup on the road but want to make sure you still have the convenience of a water dispenser, this smaller, lightweight option fits the bill. Because it uses gravity to dispense the water, you won’t need to rely on outlets to get the flow going. The bowl has Microban antimicrobial protection, which helps prevent staining and the growth of bacteria.
Thanks to the large, multi-tiered design of this fountain, your senior dog won’t have to bend down as far to get a drink. Sipping from the top basin means they're able to put less strain on their joints and be able to hydrate pain-free. It’ll give you priceless peace of mind they’re getting enough water throughout the day.
Even though water dispensers have filters and continuously moving water to keep them clean, you’ll want to make sure you’re scrubbing it down completely every few weeks as well. The stainless steel bowl easily lifts up and out so you can wash it by hand or even put it in the dishwasher. You won’t have to worry if you’re missing any grime in hard-to-see places.
You might not want to put this one indoors, but it's so much fun we had to include it on the list. Hook this up to a water hose, and your dog controls the water flow by stepping on the pedal. Reviewers say their dogs caught on fast to the design of the dispenser, and they enjoyed watching their dogs go crazy over the spurting water as much as their dogs enjoyed drinking it. Sounds like a great boredom-busting summer activity!
If your dog (or cat, perhaps?) loves to drink out of a faucet or flowing out of a cup, this dispenser that’s designed like a water faucet will keep them entertained and hydrated. With a much more prominent flow than most water dispensers, it will entice even the pickiest pups to take a drink. Plus: the elegant design will look great in your home!
Some dogs might be intimidated or scared by a dispenser that features a vigorous flow, so that’s why we love this one that puts the attention more on the bowl. The water still flows to prevent bacteria growth, but the small trickle won’t scare away skittish pets. And the familiar stainless steel bowl design can ease your dog into using a water dispenser if they’ve never seen one before.
Hydration is key for dogs, but drinking too much water can lead to acute water intoxication, which the ASPCA says can lead to problems like nausea and vomiting. To slow down over-eager water drinkers, this cleverly designed dispenser only refills when your dog’s tongue presses down on the floating disk, and the low-capacity bowl ensures there won’t be an excessive amount of water left over.
