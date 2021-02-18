This functional pick has every feature we look for in a good water dispenser. The large water basin is great for allowing two pets to drink from it at once, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The fountain stream will entice them to start drinking, and there’s a ramp underneath the water flow to reduce splashing sounds. Did we mention the adjustable water flow you can control with a simple turn of a knob?!

Shop Now: PetSafe Drinkwell 1/2, 1, or 2 Gallon Pet Fountains, starting at $43 (available in three sizes); amazon.com