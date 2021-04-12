These Portable Dog Water Bottles Are Perfect For Running, Hiking, and Traveling

Love taking your pooch with you wherever you go but hate all the packing and prepping? Instead of having to worry about bringing a water bowl with you and making it fit in your bag while on-the-go, a dog water bottle has a bowl built right in! They look almost the same as human water bottles, but portable dog water bottles have a small bowl attached for easy drinking. Just fill the bottle up before you head out with your pup!
Some things to keep in mind when picking the right dog water bottle for you:
There are a few different versions of dog water bottles, so we've categorized them to make your decision easier and figure out which features are most important for you and your pup.
The Highwave brand makes a 20 oz dog water bottle that is BPA-free, food-safe, and dishwasher-safe. The “water bowl” part actually sits on top of the water bottle, and you squeeze the bottle to dispense water into the bowl. The nice part is that you won’t waste any water! Once you stop squeezing, the water returns to the bottle, so no water is wasted.
The H204K9 dog water bottle is made from stainless steel and comes in two sizes—9.5 oz and 25 oz. It is leakproof, food-grade, lightweight, and durable with six different color options. The lid doubles as a water bowl, so when your dog is done, just pour the remaining water back in and screw the bowl/lid back on top.
The Lesotc pet water bottle is lightweight, BPA-free, comes in six different colors, and two different sizes. It has a “water bowl” on the top of the bottle that saves you from wasting water. It dispenses water into the bowl when you squeeze the bottle, and then slowly releases it back into the bottle when you release it. The water bowl is made from a bendable, food-grade silicone that can bend downward over the bottle, making this option compact and great for small bags.
This leak-proof dog water bottle comes in two sizes—12 oz and 19 oz. The bowl is attached to the top—simply turn the bottle on its side and push the water dispenser button to allow water to flow. Tip the bottle up, press the button, and remaining water can easily flow back in to the bottle.
If you’re looking for a water bottle to share with your pup, this is it! This bottle is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight while holding up to one liter of water. It has a detachable bowl latched to the side so you can drink out of the top and your dog can drink out of the bowl.
This dog water bottle is similar to the other options on our list with the addition of a filter. The filter helps absorb impurities and remove chlorine from water. To access the water, just tip the bottle sideways, push the button to release the water into the bowl, and let your pup happily lap it up!
The Tuff Pupper PupFlask is BPA-free, made from stainless steel, and comes in two sizes—27 oz or 40 oz. It has a leak-proof seal with a quick-release water button. The coolest feature is the leaf-shaped, food-grade silicone cup. It actually lays flat against the bottle for compact storage, and flips up to become a quick and easy dog water bowl. This is a great bottle for larger dogs and hikes when space is limited.
The Upsky dog water bottle is actually a 2-in-1 bottle that can hold both food and water, making this perfect for travel. This bottle is made from food-grade, BPA-free material, and is leak-proof. It also comes with two carabiners and two collapsible silicone bowls.
