Taking your dog for a hiking adventure can be fun and full of memories. Or maybe you're ready to take a trip to visit family with your pooch. But having to pack those bulky dog bowls is a pain—especially when it's one more thing to carry on a long hike or cram into an already-stuffed suitcase! Collapsible dog bowls are perfect in these situations, and there are many different options on the market. We did some research to bring you the best options for your specific needs.
Before we dive into which dog bowls made the cut, here are some important factors to look for when choosing your own collapsible dog bowl.
Make sure it's made from food-grade materials, resistant to mold, and free from BPA and lead.
Check to see if your collapsible dog bowl is dishwasher safe. If so, that will help ensure a good, deep clean. If not, pick one without too many crevices, so it's easy to wipe off when hand-washing.
You'll want one that's large enough for your dog's food and water (large dogs will probably need bigger bowls than small dogs), but small enough to fit in your backpack or bag.
Collapsible dog bowls are made from lighter weight materials to be more portable. But that means they can also be easily pushed around and knocked over while your dog is eating or drinking. Look for collapsible dog bowls with a more stable structure and skid-proof features.
In addition to these few main factors, think about what's most important to you. How will you be using this dog bowl? Is it for frequent hiking, or the occasional vacation? Does your dog go crazy with their food and water bowls, or does stability not matter as much for your pup? Here's our list of the 10 best collapsible dog bowls from each of the most important categories.
Ruffwear is a high-quality brand that has created a number of canvas collapsible dog bowls. They are made from a PVC-free coated fabric that is safe for dogs, very durable, and easy to clean. But most importantly, they are ultra-lightweight, and fold up so small they can fit into your pocket, making these perfect for runs or hikes with your pup!
This collapsible dog bowl is unlike all the rest. It is actually two silicone bowls connected to a silicone mat. This way, you can have a water bowl and food bowl, or give food/water to two dogs at the same time. The attached mat actually serves multiple purposes—it’s skid-proof, anti-spill, and it will catch any food or water that splashes out of the bowls.
This collapsible dog bowl comes in multiple sizes and colors with a quick-release carabiner clip for convenience. Most importantly, it is made from 100-percent pet-safe, food-grade silicone, with a BPA-free rim. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, and folds down to only half an inch.
The Mud River Quick Quack dog bowl can hold up to 12 cups of food or water, has a leak-proof liner and canvas exterior, and folds flat for easy storage. This bowl is great for withstanding your rough and tough outdoorsy activities, like a day trip to the beach or weekend camping trip.
With a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 6,500 customers—this company is doing something right! These bowls come in a two-pack at only $6 so you can keep food and water bowls separate. You can pick your size and colors, and they come with carabiners attached. They are durable, simple, and easy to clean.
This lightweight dog bowl is water resistant, folds up flat, and snaps on the sides to create its unique shape. This collapsible dog bowl is different from the rest because it is short and square-shaped. That’s what makes it perfect for any brachycephalic (flat faced) dog breed. The opening is plenty wide, and your dog will have no trouble reaching the bottom.
Another great product from Ruffwear—this collapsible dog bowl has a cinch top. That means you can actually fill it up with dog food ahead of time, and then fold it flat once your dog is done eating. It’s also waterproof, easy to clean, and made from a high-quality, food-safe fabric.
This company actually gives you a pack of four collapsible dog bowls for only $10. They are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and come with carabiners attached. Each bowl holds up to 1.5 cups of water or food—perfect for a small to medium sized dog.
The Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl comes in a large or extra-large size. These bowls are lightweight, food safe, leak proof, and sturdy. The large bowl can hold 40 ounces, and the extra-large bowl holds 55 ounces. It also has a carabiner, is dishwasher safe, odorless, and quick-drying. Perfect for any large dog on the go.
This “port-a-bowl” is lightweight and compact. It folds down flat for easy storage, holds 48 ounces of food or water, and is easy to clean. It is designed specifically for drying fast because of its nylon material. It’s not as sturdy at some of the others, but it’s great for a quick water break when you and your pooch are on the move.
