Taking your dog for a hiking adventure can be fun and full of memories. Or maybe you're ready to take a trip to visit family with your pooch. But having to pack those bulky dog bowls is a pain—especially when it's one more thing to carry on a long hike or cram into an already-stuffed suitcase! Collapsible dog bowls are perfect in these situations, and there are many different options on the market. We did some research to bring you the best options for your specific needs.