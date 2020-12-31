Automatic Dog Feeders That Make Mealtime Easier Than Ever

One way to keep your dogs happy and healthy is to have them on a reliable feeding schedule with set times and portion sizes. Unfortunately, as many pet owners know, busy work schedules and other obligations can sometimes make it hard to keep feeding times consistent. Automatic dog feeders make it easy to keep your precious pooch fed on time, even when you’re held up away from home.
Whether you’re looking for a large automatic food dispenser for multiple pets, or a rotating dispenser that allows you to offer multiple pre-portioned meals a day, we’ve found a product to keep your furry friend fed with ease. The selections include impressive tech features like voice recorded alerts for your pup, time scheduling, and more.
If you’re looking for a way to keep your pet happy and fed while you’re away, check out 10 of our favorite options for automatic dog feeders from reliable retailers like Chewy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
Get dinner time right every time with the Pawple automatic pet feeder. This battery-powered doggie device can hold up to 20 cups of kibble and dispense up to four meals a day. There’s also a bright display panel that allows easy programming and personalized voice recordings to tell your pet it’s time to eat.
Shop now: Pawple Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder 20-Cup, $70; chewy.com
If four meals just isn’t enough, opt for the PetSafe five-meal automatic dog feeder. The five individual dog food sections are dishwasher safe and hold up to 1 cup of dry pet food each. This battery-powered automatic feeder will rotate to the next dish at a set time every day as scheduled by you.
Shop now: PetSafe Eatwell 5-Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, $32; chewy.com
We love the customization options on this PetSafe automatic dog feeder. Schedule up to 12 meals a day on this pet tech, which can dispense from 1/8 of a cup to 4 cups of dog food at every feeding, depending on your furry friend’s needs. The feeder can store up to 24 cups of dry or semi-moist food.
Shop now: PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Dog Feeder, $100; walmart.com
The Arf Pets automatic feeder can store up to 16 cups of dry dog kibble, allows customizable portion sizes, and can dispense up to four meals a day on a pre-set schedule. The bright LCD clock and display makes it easy to adjust the settings, and you can record a voice message to call your pet for meal time.
Shop now: Arf Pets Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, $80; chewy.com
For incredibly simple dispensing and filling, try the Boots & Barkley Large Gravity dog feeder. This automatic pet feeder doesn’t rely on schedules or pre-portioned meals, it simply lets gravity do the work to keep your pet’s dish refilled. This dishwasher-safe feeder is an ideal choice for multiple pets or pups who prefer to graze all day and don't tend to overeat.
Shop now: Boots & Barkley Large Gravity Dog & Cat Feeder, $14; target.com
The brand may be Cat Mate, but this automatic food dispenser is small pooch-approved as well. Use a digital timer to set up a meal schedule, and see the pre-set times on the LCD display. The five interchanging kibble compartments have tamper-proof lids and twin ice packs to help keep the food as fresh as possible.
Shop now: Cat Mate C500 Digital 5 Meal Automatic Dog Feeder, $48; chewy.com
These automatic pet food and water dispensers from Tbest are made of durable, non-toxic plastic that’s easy to clean. The automatic dog feeder can store over 15 cups of dry food, and both dishes have slip-proof mats on the bottom to keep excited animals from pushing the bowls around.
Shop now: Tbest Automatic Pet Feeders for Food and Water, $27; walmart.com
The WOPET automatic dog feeder holds up to 17 cups of dry dog food and can automatically dispense up to four meals a day with the option of a voice recording to alert your pup it’s time to eat. This pet product uses a power adapter and back-up battery power, so you know your pet is cared for in the event of a power outage.
Shop now: WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder, $90; amazon.com
HoneyGuaridan’s automatic dog feeder has a 13-cup storage capacity that can last a large pet up to three days, making this ideal for cutting back on the amount of refilling you do. This high-tech option also has multiple programming settings and voice-recording capabilities for personal mealtime alerts.
Shop now: HoneyGuaridan Automatic Food Dispense for Dogs, $72; amazon.com
Make scheduling mealtimes for medium and large dogs easy with this automatic pet feeder from DOGNESS. The storage reservoir holds up to 25 cups of kibble and dispenses food on a schedule set by you. The LCD panel display makes it easy to set feeding times and control portion sizes. This model is available in three color options—white, black, or light pink.
Shop now: DOGNESS Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, $80; chewy.com