A combination item meant to store water for both human and pet, the stainless steel bottle has a regular vacuum-insulated thermos on top and a detachable, anti-slip pet bowl at the bottom. All you have to do is unscrew the base and fill it with water, and then you and your dog can happily hydrate. Intrigued, I filled the bottle with ice water before a recent hike with Ellie. There's no lock feature, unlike my regular HydroFlask, but the cap fits on snugly enough to prevent spills. As for the bottle itself, it's big, fitting 33 ounces of water. I wasn't sure it would fit into my tiny backpack, but luckily, it just made it in.