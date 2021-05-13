A Thunder Shirt Could Help Your Dog's Anxiety During Summer Storms—These Are Our Top Picks

Last but not least, we have the YESTAR Dog Anxiety Relief Coat that also has plenty of positive reviews on Amazon. This one has a similar look to the ThunderShirt because of the soft, dark gray material, but you can choose from five different colors and sizes. The YESTAR also straps around the front of the neck and belly, but you first have to loosen the neck loop to lift it over your dog’s head, and then adjust it appropriately.

