15 Summer Essentials for Your Dog to Have Fun in the Sun
From travel water bottles and backpacks to cooling vests and dog booties, we've rounded up everything you'll need to guarantee a fun and fashionable summer for your canine companion.
Our Top Picks
- Best Summer Dog Shirt: Backcountry x Petco The Sun Shield Dog T-Shirt ($20)
- Best Summer Dog Booties: QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes for Dogs with Reflective Strips ($29)
- Best Travel Bowl: Kytely Large Collapsible Dog Bowls ($12)
- Best Cooling Vest: RUFFWEAR Swamp Cooler Evaporative Dog Cooling Vest ($60)
- Best Dog Sunscreen: Warren London Dog Sunscreen Spray ($14)
- Best Summer Dog Bed: Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed ($24)
- Best Summer Collar: Dogline Biothane Waterproof Dog Collar with Quick Release Buckle ($18)
- Best Summer Dog Dress: Frisco Pink Floral Dog & Cat Dress ($11)
- Best Dog Life Jacket: Frisco Shark Dog Life Jacket ($20)
- Best Paw Balm: Petsmont Organic Dog Paw Balm ($14)
- Best Dog Backpack: OneTigris Dog Pack Hound Travel Camping Hiking Backpack ($36)
- Best Summer Bandana: Umbrella Stripe Dog Bandana ($26)
- Best Travel Water Bottle: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle ($18)
- Best Dog Stroller: EveryYay Places to Go Reflective Gray Pet Stroller ($120)
- Best Dog Goggles: Doggles ILS Dog Goggles ($24)
Best Summer Dog Shirt: Backcountry x Petco The Sun Shield Dog T-Shirt
At first glance, this might look like a cute outdoorsy shirt for your pup (which it is!). But this shirt is also made with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 25 fabric that helps protect your pup's skin from harmful rays while out in the sun. Soft and lightweight, this T-shirt is designed with a D-ring portal so you can easily attach your dog's leash to his collar for safe adventures.
Best Summer Dog Booties: QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes for Dogs with Reflective Strips
These boots are made for walkin'—literally! These booties are just as practical as they are fashionable. Designed to be secure and breathable, these are perfect for keeping your dog's paws safe from hot pavement. They can be used in all weather conditions thanks to their rugged sole and high-quality fabric, making them a go-to option for your dog's walking and hiking needs. Let your furry fashionista step out in style with boots in her favorite color or flashy leopard pattern!
Best Travel Bowl: Kytely Large Collapsible Dog Bowls
On the go with Fido? These best-selling bowls are a must-have when you're out and about with your best furry friend to keep him fed and hydrated. These collapsible bowls can hold 34 ounces of water or just over four cups of food. Each comes with a carabiner clip so you can secure them to your bag, your dog's crate, or leash!
Best Cooling Vest: RUFFWEAR Swamp Cooler Evaporative Dog Cooling Vest
Help your dog beat the heat with this nifty cooling vest! This vest uses UPF 50+ protection and a water-activated system for maximum shade and comfort. Its three-layer design keeps your dog dry and comfortable while each layer works to effectively wick, absorb, and cool. All you have to do is add cold water and wring it out! It's also made with a reflective trim and is compatible with many dog harnesses.
Best Dog Sunscreen: Warren London Dog Sunscreen Spray
Did you know dogs can get sunburned, too? Sunscreen is a summer staple for humans and dogs alike. An easy to apply spray, this sunscreen not only protects your pup from the sun but is made with aloe vera to keep their skin moisturized. You can count on this sunscreen to come in handy when you and Fido are basking in the sunshine, whether at the beach, park, or pool! Just make sure to reapply every two hours for maximum UV protection.
Best Summer Dog Bed: Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed
With over 54,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this cooling bed is no doubt the best for summertime. It's elevated and made with a durable, breathable fabric to increase airflow so your dog is cool and comfortable no matter the temperature! The bed's lightweight design makes it easy for your pup to lounge both indoors or outdoors. Plus, it's easy to clean. Available in small, medium, and large in a variety of colors.
Best Summer Collar: Dogline Biothane Waterproof Dog Collar with Quick Release Buckle
Say goodbye to stinky, wet collars! This collar is designed to be waterproof, keeping it clean, dry, and odor-free, ideal for any water activity. It features a quick release buckle for easy on-and-off and has a D-ring so you can attach a leash. This waterproof collar is available in 11 colors, three widths, and three lengths.
Best Summer Dog Dress: Frisco Pink Floral Dog & Cat Dress
OK, how cute is this floral dress? If you're looking to show how summer-ready your precious pup is, this pink dress with a ruffled skirt is a must-have. It's made with an over-the-head design and accommodates room for your dog's collar and leash. Show everyone at your next summer get-together just how darling your dog is! (But if your pup isn't into clothes, skip it and go for a festive bandana instead.)
Best Dog Life Jacket: Frisco Shark Dog Life Jacket
This dog life jacket is simply fin-tastic! With the combination of fin and reflective accents, you'll always be able to keep an eye on where your little swimmer is. It has three adjustable straps with side-release buckles and is made with 20-millimeter foam panels to keep your dog safe, secure, and comfortable in the water. Designed with a grab handle on top, you can quickly and easily remove your dog from the water in emergency situations. You can also attach a leash to the D-ring on the back when needed.
Best Paw Balm: Petsmont Organic Dog Paw Balm
Does your dog have dry, cracked paws from rough terrain or hot pavement? Protect his paw pads with this organic balm. Made to be 100-percent safe in case of curious tongues, this paw balm can easily be applied and absorbs quickly to help heal your dog's paw pads. You can also use it on your dog's nose and fur to keep the areas moisturized.
Best Dog Backpack: OneTigris Dog Pack Hound Travel Camping Hiking Backpack
Adventure awaits with this functional and fashionable backpack! This high-density cotton canvas backpack is spacious and chic. It's made with two zipper side compartments and semi-open pockets that are the perfect spot to place necessities like travel bowls, snacks, water, and waste bags. Available in black, brown, green, and gray in sizes small, medium, and large.
Best Summer Bandana: Umbrella Stripe Dog Bandana
Looking for a doggone cute accessory for your pup that makes them look like a beach ball? Lightweight enough for your dog to rock all summer long, this bandana is sure to get everyone to stop and say "aw!" as they walk by. Available in six other patterns and sizes small, medium, and large, remember to hand wash and hang dry to keep it in pristine condition!
Best Travel Water Bottle: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
It's always a good idea to have a travel water bottle with you—regardless of how long you and your dog are out—to prevent heatstroke. This water bottle is sure to do the trick! Made with a leak-proof design, this portable water bottle is easy to use, convenient to carry, and helps save water if your dog doesn't finish what's dispensed in the bowl.
Best Dog Stroller: EveryYay Places to Go Reflective Gray Pet Stroller
Want to give your fur baby a break from walking and take her for a relaxing stroll yourself? This stroller is the answer to every dog and dog parent's wishes! It's designed with large mesh panels, locking zippers, and a tether clip to keep your pup cool, comfortable, and contained. It also prioritizes safety with its reflective trim and rear-wheel brakes. We can't think of a better way to spend a lovely summer evening than taking our pups for a ride in this!
Best Dog Goggles: Doggles ILS Dog Goggles
Shielding your dog's eyes from the sun has never looked cooler! These doggles are shatter-proof, anti-fog, and offer 100-percent UVA and UVB protection. The deep lens cups keep debris, wind, and sunlight out of your puppy's perfect eyes and are a great option for dogs with eye disorders or sensitivities or those who love to stick their head out the car window. They come with an adjustable chin strap and head strap for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with a hat, and your dog will definitely be riding in style! Available in five colors and five sizes.
What To Look For
When shopping for any kind of clothes or gear for your dog, make sure to get your canine companion's measurements so everything fits comfortably. Your dog should be able to comfortably move in whatever clothing or gear she's wearing. It should be secure but not restrictive. Like with humans, it's best to not rely on your dog's assumed size because sizing can vary from one company to another.
No matter the product, read to see what kind of material it's made from. For clothing, you'll want your dog dressed in soft, lightweight, and breathable material that's appropriate for hot temperatures like cotton, chiffon, and spandex. Bonus points if it's waterproof!
As for other summer essentials, double check that all materials or ingredients are pet-friendly and safe to use without discomfort or irritation.
In any case, supervise your dog to see how she takes to any clothing, accessories, or gear. If she'd rather not wear something (it happens!), remove it so she can get back to enjoying her day.