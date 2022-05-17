15 Summer Essentials for Your Dog to Have Fun in the Sun

Best Dog Life Jacket: Frisco Shark Dog Life Jacket

This dog life jacket is simply fin-tastic! With the combination of fin and reflective accents, you'll always be able to keep an eye on where your little swimmer is. It has three adjustable straps with side-release buckles and is made with 20-millimeter foam panels to keep your dog safe, secure, and comfortable in the water. Designed with a grab handle on top, you can quickly and easily remove your dog from the water in emergency situations. You can also attach a leash to the D-ring on the back when needed.