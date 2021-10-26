It's never a bad time to show your support for pets looking for homes, but since October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, now is definitely the perfect time. Sponsored by the ASPCA, the annual themed month is all about helping out the millions of pups (and cats!) living in America's 10,000 shelters, sanctuaries, and rescue organizations, both by raising awareness and funds to finance adoptions, medical treatments, and more. And while donating money or volunteering at an animal rescue are great ways to give back this October, so is shopping super cute pet-themed items that benefit shelter pets in need.