Qalo’s New Glow-in-the-Dark Dog ID Tag Is Perfect for Winter Walks

Now, they've taken these ID tags to the next level by making them glow in the dark, which is perfect for those dark winter walks. QALO uses their exclusive Foxfire powder to make the tags glow. All you have to do is "charge" it with sunlight or indoor light for several minutes, then watch it shine bright in the darkness. QALO says the tags will glow brightly for a brief duration and then will fade into an ambient glow as the charge wears off.