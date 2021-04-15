Is Your Pet Ready for Pride? These 14 Rainbow-Colored Outfits Are Perfect for Any Pooch
With Pride parades and socially distanced parties back on the agenda this June, we're all getting excited for the rainbow-colored gear that will fill the streets (and social media!) in celebration of the queer community. But all that glitter and glam will be so much more fun if your four-legged friend gets to join in, too. So while you're planning your own wardrobe, don't forget to find a fashion-forward option for Fido!
Whether you and your pup identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community or are showing your support as a rainbow-clad ally, there are a few tips to keep in mind while searching for the perfect 'fit for your pooch. First things first: If your pup isn't comfortable pulling off a look inspired by the Season 13 queens of RuPaul, skip it. There are plenty of ways to show your support for the queer community that don't require a full-scale overhaul! For these outfit-averse doggos, try something simple instead. A rainbow leash, collar, or bandana can be a fashionable (yet functional) option for pets who want to strut their stuff but may not be ready to prance down the catwalk in a full costume.
You'll also want to choose a costume that fits your pup well. A T-shirt can be a casual option that still makes a statement, but it shouldn't be too tight or too loose, or impede their movement (nobody wants their pup to take a tumble while strutting their stuff in the parade!). And while hats or doggy sunglasses might be cute for a brief photo op, if they cover your pet's eyes or affect their vision, it's probably a good idea to leave them at home.
Finally, if your fur baby doesn't do well in crowds or around people or pets they don't know, snap a quick pic of them in their rainbow regalia from home, then cuddle up on the couch while you partake in the celebration virtually together. But if your dog loves meeting new friends and the two of you do decide to head out to the festivities, be sure to carry extra water so they (and you!) can stay hydrated throughout the day. If it's an especially hot day, you may also want to consider whether dog booties are needed to help protect their paws from the hot pavement.
Now that you've got the basics on dressing your pooch in clothes that work for their size and comfort level, it's time to find a look that'll show off their best assets. Whether you bring them out for the parade or just on their daily walk, once your pet is decked out in head-to-tail rainbow colors, there's no doubt they'll take the crown for the proudest pet around!
YOULY The Proudest Rainbow Dog Dress
We’re starting off with the loudest, proudest outfit on this list. With rainbow ruffles and shiny fabric, this dress will make your dog feel like the prettiest pup in the Pride parade.
Rainbow Dog Bandana
If your pet gets fussy when you put clothes or hats on them, this simple rainbow bandana is a fun way to show off your commitment to equality anywhere you go... without getting in the way of their fun or their fur. Have a cat who wants to get in on the festivities? The small size of this one will fit them perfectly, too.
Rainbow Dog Collar
Of course your pet’s collar has to match any other rainbow-colored accessories they’ll be rocking during Pride! This adjustable, durable rainbow collar will fit comfortably on your dog’s neck, and the sturdy metal D-ring will keep them safely attached to their leash as you two sashay away through the streets.
Rainbow Tie for Dogs
Calling all fancy pups! If your dog has a more refined style, consider dressing them up in this rainbow tie. It's just the right amount of professionalism for a job interview. Or at the very least, it shows they're extremely serious about celebrating Pride month.
Rainbow Bow Tie Collar Attachment
Another option for the most proper of prideful pups, this rainbow bow tie attaches to your pet’s collar and stays on even as they prance around all day. If you have two dogs, we suggest dressing one up in the tie and the other in this bow tie for an extra-cute photo op!
You Are Loved® Pride Rainbow Dog Costume
This might be the campiest, most adorable Pride dog outfit on the internet. But the best part about this over-the-top-costume isn't the glittery arches of the rainbow (though that's great, too). We really love the retailer's commitment to GLSEN, an organization championing a safe, supportive, and inclusive K-12 education for all students. Plus, transforming your dog into a literal rainbow is an excellent way to win the admiration of every spectator at the Pride parade!
Rainbow Sweater for Dogs
OK, a doggy sweater in June might be a bit much. But tiny dogs who get cold easily, like Chihuahuas or miniature pinschers, might be able to pull this off without getting too hot. Better yet, Fido can rock the handmade rainbow-striped sweater indoors with the A/C on. Either way, the soft pastels offer a fashion-forward way for your dog to celebrate inclusion during the colder months.
Tail Trends Rainbow Heart Bandana
Every dog owner knows how big of a heart their pup has, so this striped bandana featuring a felt rainbow-striped heart appliqué is a very appropriate (and cute!) way to show off your dog’s love.
Good2Go Rainbow Dog Leash
This rainbow-colored leash is a great option for any pupper who's not too keen on outfits or bandanas. Another bonus: If you're going all-out with a costume, this leash will match their rainbow bandana, T-shirt, tutu, or whatever other Pride gear they're rocking. The durable, six-foot leash radiates every color of the rainbow and features a metal loop to hang poop bags or other dog accessories.
YOULY The Free Spirit Rainbow Love Dog Grey T-Shirt
This sweet graphic T-shirt displays a simple but beautiful message that captures the true essence of Pride month, reading "All for love, love for all" in rainbow colors. Your doggo—and everyone you meet on the street—is sure to give this outfit and its affirmation two paws up!
YOULY The Proudest Rainbow My Mommies/Daddies Love Me Dog T-Shirt
Another cute option that sends a message of equality to everyone you encounter, this black T-shirt comes in two options: one for doggo mom couples and one for doggo dad couples. If your pup could speak, we guarantee they’d be running up to everyone they knew to declare how much they love their humans—and thanks to this Pride-friendly T-shirt, now they can!
You Are Loved® Pride "Love" Fedora Pet Hat
Your pooch will radiate good vibes as the snazziest pup in the Pride parade with this hat on! This hilarious doggy fedora sports a rainbow pattern with a band that reads "love" from every angle. As long as your dog doesn’t mind having things on their head (good luck with that), we think this hat is worth it for the photos alone!
Spring Rainbow Dog Tutu
Pride is all about the celebrations, and nothing says “I’m here to have a good time” like a rainbow tutu! The stretchy waistband ensures that dogs of any size can enjoy this fluffy ensemble. Just be careful during bathroom breaks—we'd hate to see Spike have to change into something less festive if an accident spoiled their outfit!
Bond & Co. Pride Rainbow Bone Plush Dog Toy
Staying in to celebrate from home? No worries—this plushie radiates love and acceptance no matter where your pup plays with it. Not to mention all the fun you two will have playing fetch with the rainbow-colored, bone-shaped toy that states “Unleash Your Pride.” We'll take two, please!
Whether you and your furry BFF celebrate Pride this year by marching in the streets, or snuggled up at home with a selfie showing off your rainbow gear, a look that's customized to their comfort level will help your pup look and feel their very best no matter where they strut their stuff. And while Pride month may be in June, we think these LGBTQ+ affirming outfits are worth rocking every day of the year!