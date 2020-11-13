If you love sweaters, Christmas, and your pet, this is a no-brainer. Especially if you have some holiday photo ops coming up—think greeting cards, Instagram stories, and poses under the tree—you’ll want to make sure you and your pet are coordinated. What better way to spread holiday cheer than snagging a classic Christmas sweater for yourself? And now, you can also spread the cheer from head to tail by treating your BFF to their own miniature version. Once you see all the paw-some options out there for matching Christmas sweaters, you won’t be able to resist getting one (or two) for you and your best pal.