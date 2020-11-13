If you love sweaters, Christmas, and your pet, this is a no-brainer. Especially if you have some holiday photo ops coming up—think greeting cards, Instagram stories, and poses under the tree—you’ll want to make sure you and your pet are coordinated. What better way to spread holiday cheer than snagging a classic Christmas sweater for yourself? And now, you can also spread the cheer from head to tail by treating your BFF to their own miniature version. Once you see all the paw-some options out there for matching Christmas sweaters, you won’t be able to resist getting one (or two) for you and your best pal.
They’re so ugly that they’re cute, right? This sweater combo includes colorful presents and jolly Santas that are sure to catch anyone’s eye. Even better, the pet version is a hoodie (just take a look at that charming pug model!).
Shop now: Ugly Santa Matching Sweaters, starting at $60; etsy.com
This brand, Blueberry Pet, makes all kinds of goodies for your dog or cat. And during the holiday season, they go all out with festive sweaters, collars, scarves and bows (yep, you guessed it—all for pets). Luckily, they spoil us humans with matching apparel of our own. They offer kids sizing, adult sizing, and even throw blankets!
Shop now: Blue Snowflake Matching Sweaters, Human, $33; amazon.com; Pet, $26; amazon.com
This holiday season, you can’t go wrong with mistletoe green. Combine that with the snowflakes and reindeer, and you’re ready to wow at any holiday party. You may even get a kiss from your pup—no mistletoe required!
Shop now: Green Snowflake Matching Sweaters, Human, $26; amazon.com; Pet, $15; etsy.com
We’re big fans of how dapper this Frenchie looks in his sweater! If you’re a fan of llamas, Christmas, or both, you will adore this sweater that allows you to twin with your best pal. This Etsy shop dedicated to doggie apparel has over 3,000 happy customers!
Shop now: Llama Cactus Matching Sweaters, starting at $15; etsy.com
Let’s not forget our feline friends! This sweater specifically states that it’s made for dogs and cats alike. The brand provides a size chart, so you can get your pet’s measurements and figure out which size will work best. Any Rudolph-red sweater will work, but we like this one from Halogen!
Shop now: Classic Red Matching Sweaters, Human, $79; nordstrom.com; Pet, $15; chewy.com
To keep things subtle, opt for this navy fair isle with a classic reindeer pattern. The navy looks especially striking against the grey fur of this miniature poodle. Both sweaters come in red styles as well, if you know your pup’s favorite color is fire-hydrant red!
Shop now: Navy Reindeer Matching Sweaters, Human, $30; amazon.com; Pet, $12; amazon.com
We are swooning over the lush pink of this fair isle holiday sweater! If your sweet princess already has a pink collar and a pink custom water bowl, why not follow the trend and get matching girly sweaters?
Shop now: Pink Hearts Matching Sweaters, $90; etsy.com
Blueberry Pet really knows how to make our matching pet dreams come true. This vintage sweater print comes in an adorable scarf, too, just in case sweaters aren’t your doggo’s jam.
Shop now: Vintage Red Matching Sweaters, Human, $33; amazon.com; Pet, $20; amazon.com
If you want to take ugly sweater to a whole new level, this could be for you. The brand Tipsy Elves makes holiday sweater dresses and matching pet sweaters! This one happens to have llamas on it, but they have an entire line of matching pet and owner Christmas apparel to choose from.
Shop now: Tipsy Llama Matching Sweaters, Human, $65; tipsyelves.com; Pet, $25; tipsyelves.com
There's just something about the French bulldog that makes them especially handsome in sweaters. Maybe it's their ears, or their squished little nose. Either way, even if you aren’t a Frenchie parent, this sweater is for you—all kinds of pet parents have given great reviews on these Christmas sweaters!
Shop now: Reindeer Striped Matching Sweaters, $65; etsy.com
Just look at how adorable the kitty model looks in this snowflake sweater! Your four-legged friend will be well-prepped for any and all photo ops this holiday season. And you, by association, will look oh-so-festive!
Shop now: Snowflake Matching Sweaters, Human, starting at $20; amazon.com; Pet, $12; chewy.com
Get a sweater for every member of the family with their 12 size options for both humans and animals. We’re talking kids, grandparents, mom and dad, Rufus the dog, and Lucy the cat. This silly cartoon reindeer is essential for funny greeting cards or ugly sweater parties.
Shop now: Rad Reindeer Matching Sweaters, starting at $59; famjamjams.com
We’re loving this on-trend take on a holiday sweater—stand out amongst the sea of red and green with a dainty pink that’s just as festive. This website has tons of matching pet and owner options, and they donate a portion of their sales to support non-profit animal rescues. We’ll take five!
Shop now: Fa La La Matching Sweaters, $54; shopdogthreads.com
And finally, pamper your pup (and yourself) with these classic red fair isle sweaters you’ll want to wear all season long. They’re casual enough to throw on for a walk around the block, but they also make a statement for any holiday gathering or greeting card. P.S.—if you want to further spoil your pet, check out these pet Christmas stockings.
Shop now: Red Fair Isle Matching Sweaters, $60; etsy.com