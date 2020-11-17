16 of the Cutest, Coziest Matching Pet and Owner Christmas Pajamas

Nothing says Christmas morning like cozy pajamas in bright, bold holiday prints. And what’s even better than lounging around in a pair of soft, stylish Christmas pajamas? Matching those PJs with your adorable pet pal, of course. Coordinating pet and owner pajamas are great for holiday family photos, gift ideas, or just as a fun way to celebrate the holidays with your furry best friend. To be honest, we think any reason is a great reason to get matching outfits for you and your four-legged friends.
Our curated selection of pet pajamas (and their pet parent coordinates) come in a range of styles from warm dog jackets to lightweight cat onesies, personalized bandanas, zip-up hoodies, and so much more. Print and pattern options are just as versatile—novelty holiday prints, classic Christmas plaids, and high-quality solid sets have all made our list.
Whether you’re shopping for your precious pooch or fabulous feline—or both!—there are tons of adorable matching pet and owner pajama sets available for sale online. Here are some of our favorites, from reliable retailers like Amazon, Petco, and Etsy.
Hanna Andersson is known for releasing adorable matching holiday family pajama sets, and the iconic brand doesn’t shy away from offering options for your four-legged friends. These tree-printed PJs are durable, well-designed, made with certified organic cotton, and come in a wide range of pet and human sizes.
Shop now: Hanna Andersson Holiday Tree Family Pajamas, $28; amazon.com
Red and black plaid print is a classic Christmas morning option, but it’s also neutral enough to be worn the rest of the year as well. If you’re looking for some matching puppy and parent PJs that will look just as precious when the Christmas tree has been packed up, these lightweight fleece jammies are a great pick.
Shop now: PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas, starting at $20; amazon.com
If you prefer to take the Christmas theme as seriously as possible, say no more—this find from Holiday Tails is just what you need. These fuzzy fleece pajamas for pets and owners have a fun holiday print featuring just about every Christmas item you can think of.
Shop now: Holiday Tails Home For Christmas Multicolor Novelty Print Matching Pajamas, Pet, $15; petco.com; Human, $22; petco.com
Buffalo plaid has a cozy cabin vibe that’s perfect for Christmas. These low-key pajamas are perfect for lazy winter days and chilly nights. The matching red and black microfiber fleece dog jacket will keep your pooch super warm whether you’re lounging inside or headed out for a brisk winter walk.
Shop now: #followme Matching Pajamas for Dog and Owner, starting at $20; amazon.com
Pajamas might not be what Christmas is all about, as Charlie Brown would say, but they sure are a fun perk. These Charlie Brown-print PJs from PajamaGram are a sweet way to celebrate the holiday season, and your pet will look precious in a matching set with a ribbed-knit trim and hook and loop closure.
Shop now: PajamaGram Charlie Brown Family Christmas Pajamas, starting at $20; amazon.com
Take lounging to the next level with this super comfy oversize pajama shirt and matching pet set. The “ugly sweater” pattern is printed on premium cotton terry fabric, so it’s great for celebrating the season in warmer climates. This Etsy find is made-to-order, so if you plan on gifting it you’ll want to order early.
Shop now: Christmas Matching Ugly Sweater for Cats, Dogs, Pet Parents, starting at $29; etsy.com
So your pet isn’t really a “pajama” kinda guy? We feel you. For finicky pets—or pets who don’t need an extra layer of warmth—there’s this matching bandana option. This coordinating set comes with a pair of pet owner pajama bottoms and a pet bandana with a safe slip-on design, no tying. You can even get your pet’s name personalized in a festive red typeface.
Shop now: Christmas Matching Pajamas and Pet Bandana, $48; etsy.com
Deck the halls in these adorable string-light print holiday PJs from Amazon. The matching set for pets is made of 100-percent cotton, has a button closure, is machine washable, and has a tagless design to keep your cat or dog comfy. These precious pet pajamas come in a wide range of sizes and have a breathable, lightweight design.
Shop now: Hatley Holiday Lights Matching Pajamas, starting at $21; amazon.com
Burt’s Bees is another great brand that offers matching pet bandanas with family holiday pajama sets. These jammies are made of soft organic cotton and come in a range of trendy prints perfect for a casual-but-cool family Christmas card photo—plus your fur baby, of course! Pet bandanas come in one size and have an adjustable tie closure.
Shop now: Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas, starting at $11; amazon.com
Nothing screams "Christmas" more than red buffalo check! Now the whole family can get in on the action with sizing for men, women, children, dogs, and cats. Perfect for coordinating outfits on the Christmas card.
Shop now: Holiday Buffalo Check Flannel Dog and Cat Family Pajamas, starting at $10; target.com
Get the whole gang a pair of personalized pajamas with this fun, festive find from Etsy. Pet parents and other human family members will get a set with red and white striped pants and a customized shirt featuring their name. Pets get a one-size red bandana personalized with their name, too.
Shop now: Matching Family Personalized Pajamas, starting at $12; etsy.com
This matching set combines convenience of zip-up, hooded PJs for humans and the simplicity of a coordinating pet bandana. This family set is made of soft, plush material and comes in a range of patterns. Pet bandanas are non-adjustable and come in a range of sizes from S to XL.
Shop now: SleepytimePJs Family Matching Christmas Onesies, starting at $10; amazon.com
Go for the candy cane vibes with this matching set. Reviewers say this set is super soft and stretchy, and the human set even has pockets! We love that this Etsy shop donates $1 from each purchase to their local animal shelter.
Shop now: Red Striped Matching Pajama Set, starting at $18; etsy.com
This coordinating star-print PJ set is a great way to match with your BFF on Christmas morning. Etsy store Woof Out West makes human pajamas with matching top and bottom and an adorable pet pajama shirt sold separately. The lightweight material is ideal for pets (and pet parents) who don’t need lots of warm layers to get cozy.
Shop now: StarLight! Star Bright! Matching Dog and Adult PJ Set, $18; etsy.com
If your family loves the movie Elf (who doesn't?!), then this set is perfect. Target offers men, women, kid, and pet sizes so the whole family can get dressed up and cozy for a family movie night.
Shop now: Holiday Elf Stretch Dog and Cat Matching Family Pajamas, starting at $10; target.com
Last but not least are these sweet and simple solid-color pajama onesies. This traditional sleepwear has a cheeky snap drop seat design for a charming, timeless look. Even the pet PJs have the adorable drop seat bottom detailing, plus ribbed trim and a convenient snap closure for easy on and off.
Shop now: PajamaGram Family Christmas Onesie Pajamas, starting at $20; amazon.com