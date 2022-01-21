I Tried the LEGO Collection x Target Dog Puffer Vest, and It Fit My Large Dog Perfectly

Like many dog owners with an Instagram account, I take a lot of joy in dressing up my pup and sharing the adorable photos for the world to see. But as I've learned over the years, it's unfortunately pretty difficult to find high-quality pet clothes that fit my 65-pound potcake, as the majority of items I come across are geared toward dogs half her size, at most. So when Target offered to send me (well, Ellie) a vest from the brand's new collaboration with LEGO in her size, I jumped at the chance—and the results are, if I do say so myself, pretty darn cute.