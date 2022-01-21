I Tried the LEGO Collection x Target Dog Puffer Vest, and It Fit My Large Dog Perfectly
Like many dog owners with an Instagram account, I take a lot of joy in dressing up my pup and sharing the adorable photos for the world to see. But as I've learned over the years, it's unfortunately pretty difficult to find high-quality pet clothes that fit my 65-pound potcake, as the majority of items I come across are geared toward dogs half her size, at most. So when Target offered to send me (well, Ellie) a vest from the brand's new collaboration with LEGO in her size, I jumped at the chance—and the results are, if I do say so myself, pretty darn cute.
One of many pet-themed items in the recently launched collection, the polyester vest is a super-soft quilted puffer that comes in a vibrant blue-and-green color block pattern. It features adjustable hook-and-loop straps around the shoulders and stomach, plus a tiny, snap-closure flap pocket on the top where a few small items can be stored. The material itself is plush and insulated, making it an ideal outfit choice for those cold weather walks.
Shop now: Dog and Cat Color Block Puffer - LEGO Collection x Target, $12; target.com
While I immediately loved the colors and quality of the vest, I was doubtful that it'd actually work on Ellie, who's fairly muscular for a dog her weight. But when I put it on her—quite easily, I might add, especially compared to how long it normally takes to get her resistant self in an item of clothing—it was a perfect fit. It covers her full back and snaps closed underneath without issue, not popping open the moment she moves like many of the other vests and sweaters we've tried.
When my fiancé and I took her on a walk to try it out, it was instantly clear that despite the chilly temps outside, Ellie felt cozy and warm thanks to the vest's thick flocked interior. She pranced around happily. To our happy surprise, she didn't attempt to roll around in the grass or rub up against a fence due to itchiness, which often happens when we put her in a sweater or jacket.
The fact that the vest costs just $12, far less than you'd think considering its quality and style, makes me even more of a fan. I love it so much that I'm thinking about stocking up on some of the other pet items in the LEGO Collection x Target, such as this pretty color block hoodie or these adorable striped pajamas. There are also several non-clothing products in the collaboration that look just as appealing, including some colorful collars, a few funky dog beds, and a number of rope toys and tennis balls.
Sure, she doesn't need more new stuff, but how can anyone resist spoiling their dog with items that are as fun and cute as they are?