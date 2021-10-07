12 Gorgeous Fall Dog Collars to Add to Your Cart Right Now
Decorative dog collars are an easy and affordable way to give your dog a fresh look, and a leg up on style. Now is a perfect time to treat your pup to a new fall dog collar that will make him feel special and draw attention to his undeniable cuteness everywhere you go. And with Halloween and Thanksgiving right around the corner, now's the time to do some shopping and upgrade your pup's fall wardrobe.
How to Measure Dog Collars
Using a soft measuring tape, measure around your dog's neck where his collar normally sits, leaving room for two fingers to fit between the collar and your dog. Retailer specs can vary, especially if you purchase from online sellers who make their own goods, so be sure to double-check measurements.
Whether your dog will be wearing his fall collar for the whole season or for just a little while, remember to move his ID and medical tags from the collar he's been wearing to his new one. Safety first!
Our Favorite Fall Dog Collars
Related Items
1 TagPup Autumn Leaves Dog Collar
Maybe your dog won't be tempted to jump in piles of leaves if he's already wearing them around his neck. Handmade in the USA, this pretty collar has a metal buckle that can be personalized. Choose from the "autumn day" or "autumn night" color pattern, or treat your pooch to both for an all-day fall look.
Shop now: TagPup Autumn Leaves Dog Collar, $23; etsy.com
2 DUKEandFOX Personalized Embroidered Pumpkin Dog Collar
Here's what the sophisticated pooch will be wearing this fall—a collar with pumpkins in muted hues that are scattered across a simple background. Handmade of durable nylon with a chic black side release buckle, this collar can be monogrammed with your pup's name on it.
Shop now: DUKEandFOX Personalized Embroidered Pumpkin Dog Collar, $11; etsy.com
3 Pumpkin Velvet Bow Tie Dog Collar
This fall bow tie collar is paw-fect for dressy occasions. Made in the USA of plush velvet, it features a detachable bow tie and luxe metal hardware. With each purchase, one-half pound of dog food is donated to rescue shelters across America.
Shop now: Pumpkin Velvet Bow Tie Dog Collar, $49; thefoggydog.com
4 ChicPoochBoutique Pumpkin Spice Everything Dog Collar
Bring out the flower child in your fur baby with a collar that's adorned with a detachable dahlia blossom. The detachable flower should be hand-washed (to prevent scrunching), but the collar can be laundered on a regular wash cycle.
Shop now: ChicPoochBoutique Pumpkin Spice Everything Dog Collar, $17; etsy.com
5 LabradorableCollars Pumpkin Plaid Dog Collar
This fresh take on classic gingham is dog-gone charming. This fall dog collar is handmade and available in three colors to match any shade of pup. Cute, awesome, and wonderful are how reviewers describe this five star-rated beauty.
Shop now: LabradorableCollars Pumpkin Plaid Dog Collar, $10; etsy.com
6 Harvest Plaid Flannel Dog Collar
Exquisitely crafted of soft cotton flannel, this collar is perfect for dogs with nylon allergies or those who are sensitive to chafing. Made in the USA, it has a nylon webbing core for strength and durability plus luxe metal hardware.
Shop now: Harvest Plaid Flannel Dog Collar, $32; thefoggydog.com
7 Azuza Apple Dog Collar and Leash Set
Autumn is apple picking time! This colorful collar comes with a matching leash and will get your pooch in the groove for apples, even if all he's doing is begging for his fair share. This collar is made of strong nylon webbing with heavy-duty stitching.
Shop now: Azuza Apple Dog Collar and Leash Set, $12; amazon.com
8 Pumpkin Velvet Dog Collar
This gorgeous collar is made with sumptuous, plush velvet in a perfect pumpkin color for fall. Reviewers say it's incredibly soft and comfortable for their pups, with top-notch quality to boot.
Shop now: Pumpkin Velvet Dog Collar, $35; thefoggydog.com
9 ChicPoochBoutique Fall Plaid Pumpkin Dog Collar and Bow Tie
This perky collar and detachable bow tie master the mix by pairing a punchy pumpkin pattern with plaid—all in autumnal hues. When your pup wears this, he'll tell the world (or at least your part of it) that he's "in the know" when it comes to fashion trends.
Shop now: ChicPoochBoutique Fall Plaid Pumpkin Dog Collar and Bow Tie, $22; etsy.com
10 Blueberry Pet Leaf Collar
Want to break Instagram? Post a pic of your dog in this super cute collar! Designed with an all-over leaf motif, it comes with a large detachable maple leaf that slips through the collar so you can position it to accentuate your pup's "best side."
Shop now: Blueberry Pet Leaf Collar, $15; amazon.com
12 Tulle Turkey Dog Collar
This festive bit of fluff is a must for Thanksgiving. Crafted with layers of tulle and ornamental turkey accents, it's sewn onto elastic to easily slip over your pup's head. Reviewers say this collar is absolutely adorable, and enables dogs with long hair (which covers collars and bandanas) to dress for the holidays, too.
Shop now: Midlee Thanksgiving Turkey Decorative Dog Collar, $15; amazon.com