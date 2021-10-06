17 of the Most Instagrammable Fall Dog Bandanas for Sale Right Now
Fall is the perfect season to don your favorite sweaters and scarves and head out to the pumpkin patch for photos to grace your Instagram feed throughout the season. Now, why leave your dog out of that fun? We've discovered the most festive fall dog bandanas from pumpkin spice flannel to apple cider plaid, just waiting to fall-ify your precious pooch.
As always when putting clothes or accessories on your dog, be sure to supervise them while wearing the item. By keeping a watchful eye, you can prevent anything potentially dangerous, like your pup chewing on the bandana or getting it caught on something. And if your pup is uncomfortable with a bandana, don't force it! We've included some options that slide through your dog's collar that might be a better fit.
How to Measure Dog Bandanas
With a soft measuring tape or a string, measure around your dog's neck to get a snug but not tight fit—be sure you can fit two fingers between the bandana and their neck. Many retailers will offer size guides, so use your measurements to find the best fit for your pup.
Now, grab one of these fall dog bandanas and get to snapping! The likes are waiting.
Our Favorite Fall Dog Bandanas
Related Items
1 Pumpkin Spice Flannel Dog Bandana
Made in the USA of luxe cotton flannel, this bandana (in gorgeous shades of orange, rust, and cream) does more than make your pup look great and keep them toasty. With each purchase, one-half pound of dog food is donated to rescue shelters across America. This bandana is a winner with shoppers, too, with 100 percent of reviewers giving it five stars.
Shop now: Pumpkin Spice Flannel Dog Bandana, $26; thefoggydog.com
2 Personalized Plaid Bandana
Dapper dogs, this one's for you. This bandana has a chic color palette of black, ivory, and dark pumpkin, subtle fringe border, and embroidered stitch detailing for a look that's truly something to bark about. Handmade of medium-weight flannel, it can be personalized with your pup's name, too.
Shop now: OhBarks Personalized Pumpkin Spice Plaid Dog Bandana, $12; etsy.com
3 The Foggy Dog Cider Plaid Flannel Dog Bandana
This bandana gives us serious cabin vibes with visions of apple picking and warm cider. It's made from sturdy thick flannel to keep pups warm on chillier fall nights.
Shop now: The Foggy Dog Cider Plaid Flannel Dog Bandana, $26; thefoggydog.com
4 Pawsometailscoshop Pup-kin Spice Latte Dog Bandana
If your dog loves puppuccinos, this bandana is made for them! It goes all in on the "pumpkin everything" trend that spikes during autumn. Handmade with snap closures for a secure fit, it reverses to a smart gingham print in pumpkin and crisp white.
Shop now: Pawsometailscoshop Pup-kin Spice Latte Dog Bandana, $6; etsy.com
5 Elegant Little Tail Pumpkin Bandana
With rows of pumpkins on a graphic striped background, this bandana is perfect for pumpkin-loving pups. Made of durable soft cotton, reviewers say this dual-layer bandana has vibrant colors, a nice thickness, and washes well.
Shop now: Elegant Little Tail Pumpkin Bandana; $10; amazon.com
6 Sunday Night Football Dog Bandana
Fall means football! Now your dog can suit up before the big game, too, and then tailgate (or nap) like a pro. This cotton bandana is printed with festive footballs and comes in either a slip-on or tie-on style.
Shop now: Sunday Night Football Dog Bandana, starting at $13; etsy.com
7 Going Batty Dog Bandana
We can't talk about fall dog bandanas without giving an option for spooky season! The black-and-white bat print is perfect for pups who want to be festive but don't want a costume. Plus, it reverses to an orange star pattern so it can be worn long after the candy is eaten.
Shop now: Going Batty Dog Bandana, $26; thefoggydog.com
8 DogHug Pumpkin Spice Dog Bandana
In one simple phrase, this handmade cotton bandana delivers a cheerful message we all need to hear. And coming from a dog, it's sure to bring smiles all around. Over 5,000 reviewers give this bandana five stars for excellent craftsmanship and high quality.
Shop now: DogHug Pumpkin Spice Dog Bandana, $15; etsy.com
9 UrbanPetStore Pumpkin Patch Dog and Owner Matching Bandana and Scrunchie
This matching cotton dog bandana and pet parent hair scrunchie set is handmade in El Paso, Texas, and designed for twinning in an eco-friendly way. Not only are these items sewn using electricity generated from rooftop solar panels, the seamstress drives an electric car (with zero emissions) to buy the fabric.
Shop Now: UrbanPetStore Pumpkin Patch Dog and Owner Matching Bandana and Scrunchie, $9; etsy.com
10 Frisco Fall Vibes Dog Bandana
For dogs who prefer non-traditional autumn hues, here's a paw-fect alternative. This polyester bandana features acorns, mushrooms, leaves, and other elements of nature associated with fall in a classic blue-and-white color combination.
Shop now: Frisco Fall Vibes Dog Bandana, $7; chewy.com
11 RuffStitchUSA Autumn Leaves Bandana
Handmade in Omaha, Neb., this striking all-cotton bandana puts a contemporary spin on autumn with simple leaf motifs against a solid white background. It's reversible, double-stitched for durability, and comes in a tie or snap-style closure.
Shop now: RuffStitchUSA Autumn Leaves Bandana, $15; etsy.com
12 2PawfectFriends Hello Fall Vintage Truck Dog Bandana
This charming cotton bandana features a vintage pickup truck motif, and is twice as nice because it's reversible. Handmade in the USA, it's designed to slip through your dog's collar for a quick and easy fit.
Shop now: 2PawfectFriends Hello Fall Vintage Truck Dog Bandana, $9; etsy.com
13 DakotasDanas Autumn Leaves Personalized Bandana
With its sophisticated spin on autumn in black, brown, and gray, this double-sided cotton bandana is paws-itively perfect. Reviewers give it top-dog marks for quality and good looks.
Shop now: DakotasDanas Autumn Leaves Personalized Bandana, $10; etsy.com
14 Bootique Fall Kerchief Bandana
Check out this classic bandana. We love its fresh interpretation of traditional buffalo check in rich pumpkin and chic black. Not only is this a good look for fall, but it could easily carry into winter with the trendy pattern.
Shop now: Bootique Fall Kerchief Bandana, $10; petco.com
15 PICKUPIK 2-Pack Fall Bandanas
How stinkin' cute will these be on your puppy when he frolics in the pumpkin patch for his first Instagram photo session? These bandanas are reversible, too, so you get four looks for the price of two.
Shop now: PICKUPIK 2-Pack Fall Bandanas, $10; amazon.com
16 SuishandBean Thanksgiving Dog Bandana
In case there was any doubt, this bandana conveys what your dog believes every minute of every single day, but especially during the holidays. Handmade and reversible, this fun bandana scores five stars for quality and fit from reviewers.
Shop now: SuishandBean Thanksgiving Dog Bandana, $18; etsy.com
17 Tees & Tails Turkey Thief Thanksgiving Day Bandana
No mug shot required when your pup wears this. But really, can you blame your fur baby for sneaking a bit of turkey? This bandana is made of cotton and available in three colors. Reviewers say that this bandana is adorable and fits well.
Shop now: Tees & Tails Turkey Thief Thanksgiving Day Bandana, $13; amazon.com