If Your Dog Isn't Wearing a Turkey Costume, Is It Even Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it's almost time to start prepping feasts, setting tables, and visiting family. As you get ready for the holiday, why not involve your dog in some of the festivities? After all, every dog lover is thankful for their pup, and they deserve as much recognition as anyone on our "thankful for" lists. While most dogs will settle for a few yummy leftovers or a food coma snuggle sesh, if your dog craves being the center of attention, this hilarious dog turkey costume is a hilarious way to spread your Thanksgiving joy to your four-legged bestie.