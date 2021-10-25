Your Pooch Will Gobble Up the Attention in These Adorable Dog Thanksgiving Outfits
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and it's time to get ready for all your Turkey Day traditions like cooking and stuffing the bird, watching dog shows, and enjoying family time with all the fixings. Why not start some new Thanksgiving rituals this year, too? Show your dog some gratitude and get him an adorable Thanksgiving dog outfit to debut at the Thanksgiving table or rock on the turkey trot before the big meal.
We curated the cutest ways to dress your dog this Thanksgiving, including everything from bandanas to bow ties, collars, tees, dresses, and costumes. We handpicked the season's best so you can show off your haute dog this November.
Before you dress your dog up, remember don't force it—if your pet shows fear or aversion to the costume, don't make them put it on! Just make sure your pet is actually enjoying the costume and the activity as much as you are. Above all, take a moment to give thanks for all the love your dog shares unconditionally all year.
Our Favorite Dog Thanksgiving Outfits You Can Buy This Year
1 Frisco Quirky Thanksgiving Personalized Dog Bandana
Looking for an adorable accessory to decorate your dog for Turkey Day? This bandana celebrates Thanksgiving in style with a turkey and pie à la mode print. Choose from five fonts to personalize the bandana with your pooch's moniker. Tie the machine-washable bandana around your dog's neck so he can happily enjoy the feast in style.
Shop now: Frisco Quirky Thanksgiving Personalized Dog Bandana, $14; chewy.com
2 Thanksgiving Dog Bow Tie
This handmade bow tie is the perfect accent to your dog's collar to celebrate the holiday of gratitude with a stylish attitude. A hook and loop fastener on the back of the bow attaches to your dog's collar. Meet this amazing bow tie designer who helps shelter dogs and cats.
Shop now: Thanksgiving Dog Bow Tie, $7; etsy.com
3 Petitebella Rainbow Turkey Puppy Dog Dress
The darling dress has earned the title of "Amazon's Choice," so you know it's good! We adore the turkey with its polka dot feathers and the orange ribbon and jeweled ring on the skirt. Your pooch will look like a wrapped holiday gift!
Shop now: Petitebella Rainbow Turkey Puppy Dog Dress, $14; amazon.com
4 Frisco Thanksgiving Turkey Dog Collar
The autumn-themed collar is a festive and comfortable way for your BFF to honor Thanksgiving without having to don a whole outfit. Available in four sizes, the collar is durable and adorable for low-maintenance pups who still want to make a statement. Looking for more fall-themed collars? Check out our 12 favorites to find one that fits your pup's personality.
Shop now: Frisco Thanksgiving Turkey Dog Collar, $7; chewy.com
5 BWOGUE Turkey Dog Costume
Do you happen to have a hound that loves the spotlight? This turkey costume will be the best thing on the Thanksgiving menu. Reviewers say they enjoy the laughter the costume creates, calling it "hilarious" and "a hit." We can see why!
Shop now: BWOGUE Turkey Dog Costume, $14; amazon.com
6 Personalized Dog Thanksgiving Shirt
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to shower your family—including your furry BFF—with love and gratitude. This cute shirt is simply precious, with an added bonus of being able to personalize the comfy shirt with your pet's name.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Thanksgiving Shirt, $18; etsy.com
7 Impoosy Cute Dog Thanksgiving Hoodie
Whether your dog is dressing for a costume party or his seat at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, this hoodie is a sure hit. The hoodie is soft, comfy, and machine washable. We love that it adds a little quirk to the day's décor!
Shop now: Impoosy Cute Dog Thanksgiving Hoodie, $10; amazon.com
8 Tail Trends Thanksgiving Dog Bandana
The handmade bandana made from 100-percent cotton will inspire lots of smiles on Turkey Day. At under $10, it's an affordable and adorable option, coming in a variety of prints including plaid, houndstooth, and floral.
Shop Now: Tail Trends Thanksgiving Dog Bandana, $9; amazon.com
9 Dog Thanksgiving Shirt
Your pup will be poised for Thanksgiving pictures donned in this charming tee! The shirt features a fun "I'm Just Here for the Turkey" embroidered design and is super comfy. You may want to add a snazzy sweater in case there is a chill in the air!
Shop now: Dog Thanksgiving Shirt, $23; etsy.com
10 Midlee Thanksgiving Turkey Decorative Dog Collar
This stretchy dog collar is easy to take on and off. The festive Thanksgiving collar dazzles in an autumn array of collars popping with turkey decals. Your pup will gobble up the attention wearing the eye-catching collar. Just make sure they don't chew on those bits and baubles!
Shop now: Midlee Thanksgiving Turkey Decorative Dog Collar, $15; amazon.com
11 Thanksgiving Pet Tag
This charming pet tag is just as functional as it is cute. The waterproof "turkey tester" tag glows in the dark and is available in 23 colors. You can add your pet's name, address, and phone number on the back for free. This would be a great gift for a pet parent who's spending their first Thanksgiving with their new doggo.
Shop now: Thanksgiving Pet Tag, $13; etsy.com
12 Turkey Dog Dress and Dog Vest Sewing Pattern
Calling all super seamstresses wishing to create a darling dress or dog vest! This adorable DIY Thanksgiving dress will ensure your pooch is on the pedestal she deserves. Any dinner guest wearing a dress this precious is sure to be the hit of the Thanksgiving gathering. All you need is your sewing skills and these cute turkey-themed patterns.
Shop now: Turkey Dog Dress and Dog Vest Sewing Pattern, $7; etsy.com
13 Masue Pets Thanksgiving Dog Ties
This package of 10 bow ties is an adorable and affordable way to dress your pet for the holiday without all the fuss of an outfit. We love the on-theme colors and decals that celebrate the season.
Shop Now: Masue Pets Thanksgiving Dog Ties, $13; amazon.com
14 Lamphyface Thanksgiving Dog Pajamas
After a day of gobbling down turkey and potatoes, your pup will want to curl up in these Thanksgiving dog pajamas for movie night!
Shop now: Lamphyface Thanksgiving Dog Pajamas, $19; amazon.com
15 Frisco Orange & Olive Plaid Dog & Cat Flannel Shirt
Your dog will dine in style on Thanksgiving in this classic button-up flannel shirt. The step-in design and fabulous fuzzy fasteners on the belly make it simple to take on and off.
Shop now: Frisco Orange & Olive Plaid Dog & Cat Flannel Shirt, $15; chewy.com