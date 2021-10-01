15 Darling Dog Sweaters to Help Your Pup Stay Warm and Cozy
Sweater weather is here! Help your dog avoid the chill in a sweater that's doggone cool. Although most dogs have lots of hair to keep them warm, it doesn't necessarily mean they can always create or retain enough body heat on their own to stay warm and comfy as the temps drop.
For small breeds, dogs with short hair or hairless breeds, and pups with a slender body type (think greyhounds and whippets), dog sweaters create an extra layer of insulation. They also provide additional warmth needed by puppies, older dogs, dogs with health issues, and pooches who simply aren't acclimated to the cold.
If your dog isn't comfortable wearing a sweater, don't force it! Slowly build up the sweater with positive reinforcement if your pup is apprehensive. You want him to view "dressing up" as positive and fun, not something that's frightening or that he's forced into doing.
How to Choose the Right Dog Sweater
1. Size
Sizing specs vary by manufacturer, so use a soft measuring tape to determine your dog's size to get the right fit. For neck size, remove your dog's collar and measure around the area where it usually sits. For length, measure along your dog's back from his neck base to his tail base. For girth, measure around the deepest part of his chest.
2. Fabric
Acrylic or fleece sweaters are warm, soft, and easy to care for because they can be tossed in the washer. Wool sweaters provide extra warmth but may require hand washing, and some dogs may find them itchy.
3. Fit
A sweater should fit snugly, but not constrict. It should be easy to get on and off, so look for one with a Velcro or zipper closure or a one-piece design that slips over the neck and legs. If your dog doesn't like things going over his head, a zip-on option is probably your best bet.
4. Fashion
Have some fun with it! Dogs have unique personalities, so get a sweater that expresses your pooch in perfect style. (And maybe even one that matches their favorite human.)
Our Favorite Dog Sweaters for Any Occasion
Related Items
Best Overall: Boots & Barkley Holiday Striped Sweater
Your dog will rock the runway in this posh pullover with its mock turtleneck and mix of bold, graphic stripes and trendy color blocks. Made of soft acrylic yarn with rib-knit edges, this sweater delivers a flexible yet snug fit and is made for dogs up to 90 pounds.
Shop Now: Boots & Barkley Holiday Striped Sweater, $12; target.com
Best for Small Dogs: Jecikelon Knitwear Sweater
Over 18,000 shoppers love this small dog sweater, calling it "cozy, very soft, and priced right." Some say it runs small, so order accordingly. Designed for small dogs only—from teacup pups to pooches up to 16 pounds.
Shop Now: Jecikelon Knitwear Sweater, $8; amazon.com
Best for Large Dogs: GF Pet Chalet Sweater
With a body length of 32 inches, this cable-knit acrylic sweater is a good option for big dogs. Pet parents of a German shepherd, Great Dane, and a boxer give this large dog sweater rave reviews for fit, quality, and comfort. We also like its sculptured body shape and vibrant red color. Although shown on a Frenchie, this dog sweater is made for pups up to 140 pounds.
Shop Now: GF Pet Chalet Sweater, $20; chewy.com
Best Dog and Owner Matching Sweaters: Doggieo Matching Dog and Owner Sweater Set
Time to show your fur BFF all the love by twinning in this colorful matching sweater set that's handmade of soft brushed fleece. The dog hoodie has a pocket with Velcro closure to securely store treats. If you need more matching sweaters, check out these holiday-themed options.
Shop Now: Doggieo Matching Dog and Owner Sweater Set, $37; etsy.com
Best Budget: Gooby Stretch Fleece Vest Sweater
7,500 reviewers love this sweater, calling it "strong and durable, warm but lightweight, and with just the right amount of stretch." We also love that it comes in 15 colors and 10 sizes which lets even big dogs (100-plus pounds) sweater up without breaking the bank.
Shop Now: Gooby Stretch Fleece Vest Sweater: $18; amazon.com
Best Splurge: Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper
For the luxe pup in your life, this cotton candy fluff of a sweater is a must-have. Brit fashion designer Christian Cowan has created a fun acrylic sweater that's worth every penny for the style sashay it delivers.
Shop Now: Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper, $95; maxbone.com
Best Print: CozyChic Leopard Sweater
Bring this jungle-inspired sweater home and your dog will definitely love it! Made of super soft acrylic, it comes in three colors and five sizes.
Shop Now: CozyChic Leopard Sweater, $45; nordstrom.com
Best Striped: Blueberry Pet Chenille Sweater
Practically perfect in oh-so-many ways, this lovely sweater is soft, lightweight yet warm, and easy to care for. Its relaxed ribbed turtleneck, sleeve cuffs, and hem have been thoughtfully designed to create a smooth surface that doesn't curl or ride up, plus it comes in eight colors and seven sizes.
Shop Now: Blueberry Pet Chenille Sweater, $20; amazon.com
Best Sweater Dress: The Worthy Dog Plaid Layered-Look Two-fer Turtleneck Sweater Dress
When outfitted in this pretty pullover, the only thing your preppy pooch needs to complete the look is a string of pearls. Or a biscuit on a china plate. Made of easy-care acrylic, this classic sweater consists of a colorful cable knit turtleneck with an attached buffalo-check pleated skirt. This option in available in two colors and seven sizes.
Shop Now: The Worthy Dog Plaid Layered-Look Two-fer Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $36; target.com
Best Modern: Happy Knit Jumper
If happiness is your dog's truth (ode to Pharrell Williams), then here's a stylish way to proclaim it to the world. Fashioned from lightweight, super-stretch knit, this modernist spin on sweaters is sure to deliver smiles wherever your dog goes.
Shop Now: Happy Knit Jumper, $45; maxbone.com
Most Adorable: LOYY Daisy Flower Fleece Sweater
For the dog who yearns to walk (or dig) in a field of flowers, this pullover is the next best thing. Made of soft, stretchy fleece fabric, this cute dog sweater is embellished with a big blooming daisy. Reviewers say that it's warm and well-made. Designed for small dogs up to 17 pounds.
Shop Now: LOYY Daisy Flower Fleece Sweater, $12; amazon.com
Best Easy-On: Gooby Zip Up Fleece Sweater
Thanks to a brilliantly placed zipper (in the back), all you need to do is to unzip the sweater and lay it flat, and let your dog walk into the leg openings. Pull the sweater up and around him and zip. Hassle gone, sweater on! This option comes in 13 colors and seven sizes.
Shop Now: Gooby Zip Up Fleece Sweater, $22; amazon.com
Best Hoodie: Basic Dog Hoodie Sweater
Whether your dog exercises like Rocky or is the ultimate couch potato pooch, this sweatshirt fleece hoodie is what he needs to be comfy, cozy, and warm. He'll also appreciate the built-in pocket for stashing treats to eat after workouts or during his favorite movie.
Shop Now: Basic Dog Hoodie Sweater, $11; amazon.com
Best for Chilly Weather: Chilly Dog Charcoal Striped Wool Sweater
Perfect for dogs in eco-friendly homes, this sweater is made from 100-percent organic wool sourced from small Andean farms and dyes made from plants and fruits. The wool is breathable, non-allergenic, dirt-resistant, and machine-washable. Nearly all reviewers praise the sweater for its quality, warmth, and extreme cuteness.
Shop Now: Chilly Dog Charcoal Striped Wool Sweater, $32; chewy.com
Best Christmas Sweater: Wondershop Sequin Joy Sweater
Your dog will jump for joy in this festive candy cane pullover that delivers its message with sparkly style. Although made of acrylic, it might be wise to hand wash this sweater to protect its sequined embellishments.
Shop Now: Wondershop Sequin Joy Sweater, $12; target.com