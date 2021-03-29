You're about to take your dog out on a walk, so you peek outside ... and of course, it's raining. You remember how much your pup hates getting wet, and then you remember how much you hate drying him off after a downpour. Instead of calling the walk off and keeping your furry friend inside all day, you can put them in an adorable dog rain jacket, strap on some waterproof dog rain booties, top it off with a dog umbrella, and embrace the soggy conditions while staying dry.
Of course, many dogs love the rain and live for jumping around in puddles, but if you have a short-haired dog, they're more likely to get cold easily when they get wet because they don't have the undercoat to keep them warm. Therefore, dogs like French bulldogs, Russell terriers, and boxers might appreciate getting wrapped up in a raincoat or poncho before heading outside in a rainstorm. And just like humans, all dogs can become uncomfortable and chilly if it's super windy outside as well, so even longer-haired dogs like golden retrievers or Labs will find comfort in a raincoat on exceptionally blustery days.
To help make a walk in the rain more bearable, we've rounded up the best dog rain jackets, dog umbrellas, dog rain boots, and more useful gear to keep your pup dry, clean, and warm.
This rain coat is so stylish, we wish it came in human sizes! If there's rain in the forecast, put this water-repellent coat on your pup, pop up the hood (which can also be removed), and they’ll stay dry and happy. Smartly designed with dogs in mind, you can thread through their leash on the top, snap the coat closed under their belly, and adjust the cuffs on the arms to the right length.
Shop Now: maxbone Talon Raincoat, $75; maxbone.com
This poncho-style waterproof raincoat is lightweight, easy to put on, and has a full coverage hood—the three most important elements we look for in a dog rain jacket. It uses adjustable Velcro straps, so you can secure the jacket in seconds, even if you have an extra-wiggly pup. We also love how the bright yellow color and the reflective strips keep them visible even during the grayest of days.
Shop Now: SPOT Ethical Products Raincoat, starting at $13; amazon.com
This raincoat is un-bear-ably adorable! In addition to being cute, the hood with bear ears is also super functional—it fully covers your dog’s head and has a clear panel in the front to help them see as they strut down the street. This jacket is designed specifically for small dogs and puppies, so make sure to measure your dog before buying.
Shop Now: Dog Raincoat Poncho with Bear Hood, starting at $13; amazon.com
If your dog gets cold very easily or you live in an extra chilly climate, consider this high-quality waterproof rain jacket that’s insulated with fleece to keep your pup warm and cozy. You can even use this jacket in the winter months during snowy adventures! Bonus: it also has an LED light on the back of the coat to increase visibility and keep you and your dog safe.
Shop Now: Kurgo North Country Dog Coat, starting at $50; amazon.com
When surprise rainstorms pop up out of nowhere in the middle of your walk, you’ll definitely wish you had a dog raincoat available. Luckily, this reversible travel raincoat folds up into a small pocket, so you can throw this in your bag or leave it in the car in case the weather forecast becomes unpredictable.
Shop Now: Frisco Reversible Packable Travel Dog Raincoat, $15; chewy.com
If you have a short dog (think corgis and Dachshunds), you know that their low-to-the-ground bellies can get extra wet in the rain as they jump in puddles. That’s why we love the full-coverage design of this rain jacket that protects your dog’s underside from getting too soggy. It also has two pockets on the top for storing their favorite treats.
Shop Now: Canada Pooch Yellow Torrential Tracker Dog Raincoat, $53; chewy.com
This budget-friendly option comes in a variety of colors, and it can either be folded or rolled up for easy storage or travel. With just two straps to secure the jacket, you’ll be able to get this jacket on in no time flat, which is helpful if your impatient dog wants to get outside right this minute.
Shop Now: Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dog Raincoat, $10; amazon.com
This poncho offers the best coverage for your dog’s entire body and is available in six different sizes, making it the best option for large breed dogs who still want to get out and play in the rain. Many reviewers said they were highly impressed with how thick and heavy duty the material was, which means this can stand up to even the most intense of downpours.
Shop Now: HAPEE Dog Raincoat with Reflective Strip, starting at $20; amazon.com
An all-around fantastic option for any sized dog, this rain poncho will keep your dog dry while still letting them see where they’re walking thanks to the see-through visor. If you’re using a rain coat to protect your dog during quick potty breaks, you’ll love that there’s only a small strap on the bottom, giving them plenty of room to do their business without getting the jacket dirty.
Shop Now: Waterproof Rain Poncho with Visor, $16; etsy.com
Pet strollers are great options for taking senior dogs outside or taking any dog along for a hike or run, but what happens if it starts pouring?! Thankfully, you can throw this rain cover over your pet stroller to keep both your dog and the stroller from getting damp. Now you can keep rolling along!
Shop Now: Petique PVC Rain Cover for Pet Stroller, $23; petco.com
If you have a stubborn dog who can’t stand having clothes on them, a dog umbrella that attaches to a leash to hover over them as they walk is an excellent and genius alternative to a rain jacket. Yes, it looks a bit silly, but it’s effective! We bet all the other wet dogs you pass on your walk will wish they had this handy gadget.
Shop Now: LesyPet Dog Umbrella with Leash, $16; chewy.com
Easy to put on, durable on any terrain, and waterproof, these dog boots are the best on the market at keeping your dog’s precious paws dry. The non-slip bottoms provide great traction on even the most slippery of wet sidewalks, and the reflective strips will keep your dog safe during nighttime walks. You can also use these in the winter to protect them from cold temperatures and dangerous salts on the sidewalk.
Shop Now: QUMY Dog Waterproof Shoes, $29; amazon.com
For a more low-maintenance, budget-friendly waterproof dog boot option, these brightly colored rubber boots are designed to stay secure on your dog’s feet without any straps or zippers. Just slide them right onto each paw and your dog will keep his paws dry walking through the puddles. There are 12 booties in each package, so you can keep some in your car for on-the-go rain protection.
Shop Now: Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots, starting at $12; chewy.com
So your dog got caught in the rain without any booties on and now his paws are all full of mud. Luckily, this super nifty paw washer removes dirt and grime from your dog’s paws in seconds. Just put a bit of water in the contraption, dunk a paw in, move it around a little bit to let the silicone bristles do their thing, and voila—clean paws!
Shop Now: Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer, starting at $5; amazon.com
As prepared as we want to be, there’s always the possibility that mid-walk, clouds appear and you and your dog get drenched. Even if you make it home quickly, you'll still have a very wet dog to take care of! Thankfully, this ultra-absorbent microfiber dog towel will dry your dog eight times faster than your average cotton towel or a blow dryer.
Shop Now: Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Shammy Towel, $20; chewy.com