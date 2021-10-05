These 12 Dog Pajamas Will Make Your Pup the Star of Any Slumber Party
A dream come true for the pup who lives to snooze or lounge (and don't they all?), pajamas for dogs check all the boxes. They're comfy and cozy, fun and fashionable, and are designed to keep your pooch warm during colder times of the year.
When temps drop, it can be hard for puppies, dogs with short (or no) coats, dogs with little body fat, older dogs, and dogs with health issues to retain enough body heat on their own to stay warm. Pajamas provide an extra layer of insulation that helps them do that.
Does Your Pup Need Dog Pajamas?
Dogs with thick coats usually generate and retain enough body heat to stay warm on their own, so pajamas may cause some dogs to become overheated. Keep an eye on your pup when he's sporting his new jammies to make sure he's comfortable. And if your pup doesn't like wearing clothes—skip 'em! No need to force your pup into a situation he's not comfortable in.
How to Correctly Measure Dog Pajamas
To determine the correct pajama size for your pup, measure his neck, length and girth with a soft measuring tape while he's standing. For neck girth, remove his collar and place the tape around his neck where the collar normally sits. For girth, measure around the deepest part of his chest. For length, measure along his back from the base of the neck to where the tail begins. Sizing specs vary by manufacturer, so compare their sizing guide to your dog's measurements.
Our 12 Favorite Dog Pajamas
1 CuteBone Onesie Pajamas for Puppies
Over 1,800 shoppers give these jammies rave reviews for design, quality, comfort, warmth, and durability. These dog pajamas come in five different pattern options from forests to rocket ships, so you're bound to find a fit for your pooch.
Shop now: CuteBone Onesie Pajamas for Puppies, $13; amazon.com
2 KYESSE Stretchable Dog Pajama Jumpsuit
Your dog will by stylin' in these soft cotton-blend pajamas that pair grey and white with an updated cable knit design. Crisp white cuffs and ribbed detailing are custom touches that finish the look nicely.
Shop now: KYESSE Stretchable Dog Pajama Jumpsuit; $12; amazon.com
3 CF Monogram Buffalo Plaid Personalized Pajamas
These buffalo plaid pajamas are too cute for words. Except for one—your dog's name. It can be added to the faux back flap of these warm polyester jammies.
Shop now: CF Monogram Buffalo Plaid Personalized Pajamas, $17; etsy.com
4 Woof Out West Classic Button Down Pajamas
Take twinning up a stylish notch with these matching dog and owner pajamas. Handmade of soft, stretchy cotton and spandex, these elegant jammies have classic contrast piping and button details. For every purchase, the retailer donates to Southern California's Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Shop now: Woof Out West Classic Button Down Pajamas, $18, etsy.com
5 Waggy Bum Dog Boutique Zig Zag Pajamas
With a nod to iconic designer Ottavio Missoni, whose sweaters ruled the fashion world in the 1970s, these fleece pajamas feature a contemporary zigzag pattern in kaleidoscope colors. Reviewers rave about their quality, warmth, and comfort. Plus, these pajamas can be personalized.
Shop now: Waggy Bum Dog Boutique Zig Zag Pajamas, $29; etsy.com
6 FitWarm Polka Dot Fleece Dog Pajamas
For dogs into fancy dress, even at bedtime, these pajamas are polka-dot perfect. Made of soft breathable polar fleece, they have ribbed elastic openings for added comfort (and to help keep heat in). And look at that beautiful bow! It's the perfect finishing touch.
Shop now: FitWarm Polka Dot Fleece Dog Pajamas, $13; amazon.com
7 LovinPet Lost World Dinosaurs Pajamas
These "dino-mite" jammies dispel the notion that pajamas are only for small dogs. Designed specifically for medium and large short-haired dogs, these cotton-blend PJs are lightweight and stretchy, so they'll be easy to get on and off. They're also designed for post-surgery use to protect sutures, wounds, and bandages.
Shop now: LovinPet Lost World Dinosaurs Pajamas, $30; amazon.com
8 Topkins Thermal Fleece Pajamas
Your dog will dream in technicolor when wearing pajamas that resemble a brightly hued modernist painting. They're made of lightweight, sensitive skin-friendly fleece and have 100-percent cotton cuffs that help hold body heat in.
Shop now: Topkins Thermal Fleece Pajamas, $13; amazon.com
9 Doggieo Matching Dog and Family Pajamas
Handmade of a soft cotton-blend tartan plaid in rich jewel tone colors, these PJs look like a million bucks. FYI, the dog pajamas are lined with brushed fleece and have a Velcro pocket and a small opening on the back for a harness for those nighttime potty breaks before bed.
Shop now: Doggieo Matching Dog and Family Pajamas, $14; etsy.com
10 Bow Wow Pet Wear Dog Elf Pajamas
Why put an elf on a shelf when you can put your dog in elf pajamas? Made of soft fleece, these one-piece pajamas are not only warm and comfy, they're flat out fun. Snap a pic of your pup with the elf ear hood up, and we bet you'll cause an Instagram canine commotion.
Shop now: Bow Wow Pet Wear Dog Elf Pajamas, $42; etsy.com
11 Fitwarm Dear Santa, I Can Explain Two-Pack Christmas Pajamas
Perfect for double dog homes (and holiday pics), these matching pajamas may tell Santa all he needs to know about how much mischief has occurred this year. Designed for small dogs, these pajamas are made of soft, breathable, stretchy cotton that's super friendly to sensitive skin.
Shop now: Fitwarm Dear Santa, I Can Explain Two-Pack Christmas Pajamas, $19; amazon.com
12 PajamaGram Matching Family and Pet Christmas Pajamas
The toned-down look of these matching family and pet pajamas (for dogs and cats, too) make them picture perfect for photos because they'll blend with any type of decor. The pet jammies include plaid bandanas for a totally coordinated look.
Shop now: PajamaGram Matching Family and Pet Christmas Pajamas, $20; amazon.com