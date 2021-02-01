Get Prepared for Super Bowl LV With These Sporty Dog Jerseys

With Super Bowl LV approaching this Sunday, Feb. 7, now is the time to grab some gear for the big day. If you're a Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, your pet will be ready to rep your favorite team on Super Bowl Sunday with these timely picks.
We've rounded up a selection of high-quality, durable jerseys that can stand up to hours of game day play from your pooch. These dog jerseys are designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to get on and off. Check out our favorite options.
If you’re rooting for the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, you’re definitely going to want to grab one of these jerseys for your dog. Your pooch will look and feel great cheering on your team in this brightly colored pet apparel. This jersey is easy to get on and off, comes in sizes XS-XL, and is hand-wash only.
Don’t worry Tampa Bay fans, we haven’t forgotten you. This T-shirt style jersey is super comfy with soft material, an easy fit stretch front panel, and size options XS-XL. Grab this lightweight, cozy Bucs dog jersey in time to root for your team during Super Bowl Sunday.
If neither Super Bowl LV team has you particularly excited, maybe this 49ers dog jersey will do the trick. This stretch jersey has flex panels on both sides for a tight but comfortable fit. The 100-percent polyester material has a dazzle finish for a sleek look, printed team logos, and a woven jock tag on the bottom.
There are tons of great NBA dog jerseys on the market, including this purple and gold Lakers dog jersey from Pets First. This pet jersey is designed to have a loose, breathable fit and comes in sizes XS-L. This machine-washable jersey has a woven-on “property of” jock tag on the back with enough space for personalization. This version is also available for the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and OKC Thunder.
Steelers fans can get their pups ready for game day with this lightweight raglan performance jersey for pets. This dog jersey is made of a durable mesh and satin fabric blend, has woven trim on the neck and sleeves, and comes in sizes XS-XL. This “Steel Curtain” jersey has the Steelers logo screen printed on the back and side sleeve.
MLB fans, this one's for you. This Dodgers baseball jersey for dogs has an easy-on, open-front design with a fuzzy fastener closure and faux buttons on the front. This high-quality, durable polyester jersey can stand up to lots of celebratory rolls and jumps. This machine-washable jersey comes in other team options, too.
This officially-licensed Green Bay Packers NFL dog jersey has contrast neck and sleeve detailing, lightweight construction, and breathable, stretchy fabric. This poly-mesh and satin blend jersey is durable and comfortable, so your pooch and the jersey can withstand hours of playtime. Choose from a wide range of size and team options.
Let your pooch pay tribute to Da Bears with this jersey from the AmericanPetPlace Etsy shop. This jersey is made of 100-percent satin and poly-mesh, with woven trim on the neck and sleeves. The back of the jersey has a printed name and number, while the front has the team logo print (with the exception of size XS).
Four-legged Seahawks fans will look strapping in this handmade mesh jersey from the HealthyWags Etsy shop. These jerseys are made of polyester mesh and satin blend fabric for a comfortable fit and have a dazzle V-neck collar. The breathable, athletic mesh material is printed with the Seahawks logo on the back and sleeves.
Who dat? It’s your loyal companion of course, rooting for your team in this New Orleans Saints football jersey for dogs. This NFL hoodie tee is different from most pet jerseys, thanks to the soft, hooded design—which makes it ideal for cold temperatures. This game day gear for your pooch has a convenient, easy-on, velcro-close front.
Gear up for hockey season by grabbing your pet one of these satin-and-mesh Blackhawk dog jerseys. These officially-licensed NHL jerseys also come in other popular team options and are available in sizes XS-XL. This jersey has the team logo printed on the front, team name on the back, and a woven jock tag for your dog’s name.
