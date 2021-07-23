Best for Matching Your Dog: Dog Threads Jungle Bird BBQ Shirt

What could be better than a stylish canine Hawaiian shirt? A matching one for you! Be the talk of your summer barbeque when you and your pup arrive in these coordinating lightweight collared shirts. Dog Threads has a ton of different prints and sizes to choose from, and a portion of each purchase goes toward helping non-profit animal rescues across the country. So you can look good while doing good.

Shop now: Jungle Bird BBQ Shirt for Pups and People, starting at $38; shopdogthreads.com