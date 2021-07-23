These Dog Hawaiian Shirts Will Transport You and Your Pup to Margaritaville Faster Than You Can Say 'Fetch'
Picture this—it's the perfect summer day lounging by the pool with a margarita in hand and your dog by your side. What's the one thing that could make this scene even better? The perfect Hawaiian shirt for your pup. Parrotheads, rejoice!
Whether you're looking to keep your dog's skin safe from the hot summer rays or just looking to spice up your pup's summer wardrobe, there is a Hawaiian shirt for every dog. If your dog is coming on a beach vacation with the family, make sure to pack his suitcase with dog sunscreen, a cooling mat, all of the delicious dog treats, and a fabulous Hawaiian shirt.
No matter the size or fashion sense, there is the perfect Hawaiian shirt or accessory for every pup! Check out our list of fun floral finds below.
10 Dog Hawaiian Shirts to Brighten Up Your Pup's Summer Wardrobe
- Best for Matching Your Dog: Jungle Bird BBQ Shirt for Pups and People
- Best Big Dog Hawaiian Shirt: PetVougue Dog Hawaiian Shirt
- Best Budget Hawaiian Shirt: Woof Floral Hawaiian Pet Shirt
- Best Print and Color Variety: Aloha Hawaiian Dog Shirt
- Best Hawaiian Shirt With Accessories: Frienda 3-Piece Hawaiian Beach Outfit
- Best Disney Hawaiian Shirt: Disney Mickey Mouse Hawaiian Camp Shirt
- Best Tiny Dog Hawaiian Shirt: Casual Canine Hawaiian Breeze Camp Shirt
- Most Fashionable Hawaiian Shirt: The Worthy Dog Scenic Hawaiian Shirt
- Best Hawaiian Dog Harness: Hawaiian Dog Harness
- Best Customizable: Frisco Tropical Palms Personalized Bandana
Related Items
Best for Matching Your Dog: Dog Threads Jungle Bird BBQ Shirt
What could be better than a stylish canine Hawaiian shirt? A matching one for you! Be the talk of your summer barbeque when you and your pup arrive in these coordinating lightweight collared shirts. Dog Threads has a ton of different prints and sizes to choose from, and a portion of each purchase goes toward helping non-profit animal rescues across the country. So you can look good while doing good.
Shop now: Jungle Bird BBQ Shirt for Pups and People, starting at $38; shopdogthreads.com
Best Big Dog Hawaiian Shirt: PetVougue Dog Hawaiian Shirt
Regardless of size, there is a festive floral shirt out there for every pup. This tropical option has sizes that go up to XL, XXL, and even XXXL for dog's up to 100 pounds. Reviewers share that it fits well on a diverse range of dog breeds, from pugs to Mastiffs. Big dogs, get ready to pawty!
Shop now: PetVougue Dog Hawaiian Shirt, $13; amazon.com
Best Budget Hawaiian Shirt: Woof Floral Hawaiian Pet Shirt
Not only is this flamingo-patterned shirt the perfect statement piece for your dog's wardrobe, but it's only $5! Reviewers share that this shirt is made from a lightweight material, so it will keep your dog cool on warmer summer days. Now all your pup needs is a dog-friendly beer and a lounge chair, and he's all set for a vacation.
Shop now: Woof Floral Hawaiian Pet Shirt, $5; kohls.com
Best Print and Color Variety: Etsy Aloha Hawaiian Dog Shirt
If your pup is looking to give Jimmy Buffet's Hawaiian shirt collection a run for its money, look no further than this Etsy seller's selection. From pineapples to palm trees, there is every print and color imaginable in this shop. We'll have one of each, please!
Shop now: Aloha Hawaiian Dog Shirt, $19; etsy.com
Best Hawaiian Shirt With Accessories: Frienda 3-Piece Hawaiian Beach Outfit
If your dog is a little bit extra and is looking to take his look straight from Maui to Margaritaville, this is the outfit for him. Not only does this set come with a fashionable Hawaiian shirt, but there's also a trendy straw hat and gold chain to complete the full look. Major Tony Soprano vibes.
Shop now: Frienda 3-Piece Hawaiian Beach Outfit, $14; amazon.com
Best Disney Hawaiian Shirt: Disney Mickey Mouse Hawaiian Camp Shirt
This neon green dog Hawaiian shirt is covered in Mickey Mouse's face, and who doesn't love Disney? Perfect for a summer luau or even just a fashionable walk around the block, this shirt will be sure to turn heads. And for the more feminine pups, there is a matching Minnie Mouse Hawaiian dress!
Shop now: Disney Mickey Mouse Hawaiian Camp Shirt, $18; chewy.com
Best Tiny Dog Hawaiian Shirt: Casual Canine Hawaiian Breeze Camp Shirt
Tiny dogs shouldn't have to miss out on all the fashionable fun, and they don't have to with this option! Casual Canine's Hawaiian shirts have an XS and XXS size (which measures only eight inches in length), making it perfect for petite pups like Yorkies and Pomeranians. The Velcro clasp is perfect for easy-dressing and a comfy fit.
Shop now: Casual Canine Hawaiian Breeze Camp Shirt, $18; amazon.com
Most Fashionable Hawaiian Shirt: The Worthy Dog Scenic Hawaiian Shirt
If your pup is looking for something slightly more understated (which I mean, come on, it's a Hawaiian shirt), this might be the option for you. This preppy print is covered in sailboats and pineapples and is made in a light cotton material that is perfect for days on the top deck. Now if only they made boat shoes for dogs.
Shop now: The Worthy Dog Scenic Hawaiian Shirt, $22; target.com
Best Hawaiian Dog Harness: Hawaiian Dog Harness
Looking for something that's both stylish and functional? This Hawaiian-print dog harness will not only look good, but will keep your dog safe and secure on walks. The harness vest attaches with a heavy-duty Velcro and has a metal ring on the back to hook on a leash. Reviewers confirm that the harness is strong, even for slight-pullers and adventurers.
Shop now: Hawaiian Dog Harness, starting at $23; etsy.com
Best Customizable: Frisco Tropical Palms Personalized Bandana
Listen, clothing isn't for every pup. This monstera-leaf bandana is perfect for days that are just too hot for clothes. Transport your pup to paradise with this bandana and step it up a level by customizing it with your canine's name. You'll never lose a bandana at the dog park again!
Shop now: Frisco Tropical Palms Personalized Bandana, $14; chewy.com