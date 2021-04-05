But no matter how you feel about the aesthetic, you have to admit—Crocs are downright comfortable. And so functional! They've got it all: arch support, room to wiggle your toes, marshmallow-light material, and the ability to get wet and muddy without totally ruining the shoe. Aside from the style factor, which may be... subjective... at best, these things are the ultimate dog park shoe. Whether you splash in a puddle or step on an unexpected pile of poo while playing fetch, the easy-to-wash material won't let you down: just grab the hose and you're good to go.