Behold! These Are All the Cutest Dog Christmas Pajamas on the Internet

7 Santa's Little Helper Pet Pajamas

Fitwarm pet onesies are some of the best on the market, and these are no different. The soft velvet jumpsuit reads "Santa's Little Helper" and would be an adorable gift for a new puppy (even if they spend more time ripping up the wrapping paper than helping). Keep in mind, Fitwarm jammies aren't meant for larger dogs, so take a look at the sizing chart before ordering!

Shop now: Fitwarm Santa's Little Helper Pet Pajamas, starting at $15; walmart.com