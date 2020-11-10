If you try to get your dog into a cute Christmas sweater every holiday season only for them to run away and refuse to wear it, getting your pup to look the part of Christmas canine can be tricky. Luckily, there are a ton of adorable dog collars and bandanas that come in festive prints and Christmas colors. Since your dog is already used to wearing a collar around their neck every day, these options are easy to slip on just in time for that holiday photo shoot. And just like that, you’ve transformed your pooch into the most joyful dog on the block.
Before you pick out the perfect Christmas accessory, you’ll want to measure around your dog’s neck to make sure you’re ordering the correct size. Also, if this collar is going to replace your dog’s regular collar for the whole month of December, it’s important to select one that you can personalize with your information or one that you can attach an ID tag to, just in case your dog tries to run away to the North Pole.
Whether you’re looking for a red-and-green bandana to wear during playtime or a collar with a bow tie to dress your dog up for your Christmas photo, any of these 17 dog Christmas collars and dog Christmas bandanas will look great on your four-legged friend.
Nothing screams “cozy winter vibes” quite like a Fair Isle print, and this dog collar with a bow will make your dog look like it’s on a vacation in a ski cabin in the woods. Wear your favorite Fair Isle sweater while your pup’s wearing this collar for optimal Christmas cuteness.
Shop Now: Top Paw Fair Isle Adjustable Dog Collar, $10; petsmart.com
We're not going to lie, the bells on this jester collar might just drive your dog crazy. But imagine the adorable photos! We think this would look extra hilarious on a grumpy-looking bulldog or a fluffy chow chow. Hey, Christmas only comes around once a year, so you might as well have fun with it! (Just be sure not to leave your pup unattended as the bells could become a choking hazard if he chews them off.)
Shop Now: Holiday Tails Santa's Sleigh Bells Red Buffalo Check Jester Dog Collar, $10; petco.com
Anyone who passes your dog on the street while they’re wearing this red plaid bandana is going to stop you to tell you how cute your pup is. With “Merry Christmas” printed across it, your dog will be able to wish everyone a happy holiday, no loud barks required.
Shop Now: Holiday Tails 'Tis The Season Red Plaid Pet Bandana, $10; petco.com
Available in either red buffalo or tartan plaid, this personalized dog collar is the perfect understated choice if you’re hoping to transform Fido into a Christmas pup all month long. Rest assured knowing you can print your phone number on the metal buckle.
Shop Now: Red Buffalo and Tartan Plaid Dog Collar with Metal Buckle, starting at $23; etsy.com
The only bad thing about this Christmas dog collar is how many options there are to pick from. Choose from 10 different designs, each one featuring a removable piece of Christmas decor on the front. We felt especially jolly when we found the Santa design!
Shop Now: Blueberry Pet 10+ Design Holiday Christmas Collection, $14; amazon.com
Snowflakes, Christmas trees, candy canes, oh my! Those are just three of the nine possible designs this Christmas collar comes in. It’s made out of durable polyester that’s nearly impossible to tear, so even the roughest of dogs will be secure in this.
Shop Now: Native Pup Christmas Dog Collar, $10; amazon.com
Move over Rudolph: there’s a new four-legged dude in town. This dog collar will make your pooch think he's ready to lead Santa’s sleigh through the fog on Christmas Eve. Reviewers say this reindeer dog collar looks even cuter in person!
Shop Now: Reindeer Dog Collar, starting at $10; etsy.com
These dog collars will get your pup ready for their close-up when it comes time to take your family Christmas photo. Available in a flower or bow tie option, we think it would be extra adorable to get one of each if you have a two-dog household.
Shop Now: Red And Green Plaid Christmas Dog Collar With Flower Or Bow Tie, starting at $17; etsy.com
How sweet are those gingerbread men?! This gray badana is a nice departure from the typical red and green you see on most holiday bandanas. Available in seven different sizes, it’s a great option for any dog, whether they’re a toy poodle or a Great Dane.
Shop Now: Gingerbread Dog Bandana, starting at $12; etsy.com
If your dog's bark is more of a “Bah humbug” than a “Merry Christmas,” you may need to get them into the holiday spirit with this Grinch-inspired bandana. Who knows, it might even have the power to convince Santa Paws to put them on the nice list this year.
Shop Now: Personalized Grinch Dog Bandana, starting at $8; etsy.com
If you and your dog share a love for treats, celebrate that sweet tooth with this bandana featuring cookies, hot cocoa mugs, and candy canes. Just remember, not all human treats are good for your pup. These bandanas are made to slip over your dog’s collar, so they could even wear a Christmas collar underneath. Twice as much holiday cheer!
Shop Now: Festive Dog Bandana, starting at $7; etsy.com
Everyone has their favorite wintry scarf, and how adorable would it be if your dog matched you this Christmas?! Your four-legged friend will look as chic as an Instagram-famous blogger with this plaid scarf bandana with their name monogrammed on the front.
Shop Now: Christmas Scarf Dog Bandana, starting at $13; etsy.com
Available in 22 different appliqué holiday designs, you can’t go wrong with this Christmas bandana. One reviewer said this bandana is made from a very lightweight material, so if your dog usually gets annoyed by most materials, they shouldn’t even be bothered by this one.
Shop Now: Tail Trends Christmas Dog Bandanas, $9; amazon.com
This two pack of bandanas features two equally playful sayings that’ll display your dog’s mischievous personality. Keep both for yourself if you live in a two-dog household or gift one of them to your dog’s best friend.
Shop Now: JPB 2 Pack Dog Christmas Bandana, $10; amazon.com
This electric blue collar with printed Christmas lights will stand out beautifully on any black dog’s fur. Made of durable polyester, the adjustable collar has both a loop for their leash and a separate ring to attach their ID dog on them.
Shop Now: Frisco Christmas Lights Polyester Dog Collar, $10; chewy.com
Why should the holiday cheer stop on December 26th?! With this bandana two-pack, your pup can celebrate Christmas and the New Year. They’ll look so festive when the clock strikes midnight, even if they’re already snoozing on their dog bed by then.
Shop Now: Frisco Holiday & New Years Dog & Cat Bandana Two Pack, $11; chewy.com
The sun sets so early this time of year, keep your dog safe and full of Christmas spirit on your nightly walks with this LED light-up Christmas collar. It does double-duty as a holiday look that's both practical and delightful. The rechargeable battery will keep this collar illuminated for up to eight hours on one single charge.
Shop Now: Hot Dog Safety LED Light Up Christmas Collar, $20; amazon.com