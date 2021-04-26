Dog Baseball Caps Are the Fashion Accessory Your Pup Needs This Summer
If you have fair skin, you know the struggle that is summertime sunshine all too well. But humans aren't the only ones that have to worry about catching too many rays—our pets are at risk for sunburn, too! Keep them safe this summer with dog-safe sunscreen and, yes, even dog baseball caps.
Is My Dog at Risk for Skin Cancer?
Certain breeds are more at risk for sun damage. According to Michael Childress, DVM, MS, DACVIM, and Head of the Oncology Section at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine, breeds with low pigmentation in their skin and thin hair, such as greyhounds, beagles, and white dog breeds, have an increased risk of developing cancers from exposure to UV light.
But, even if you don't have an at-risk breed, all dogs' noses and tips of their ears are sensitive to the sun, according to Lynn Buzhardt, a DVM with VCA Hospitals. But before you reach for the Coppertone, Buzhardt says, be aware that human sunscreens aren't suitable for pups.
Benefits of Dog Baseball Caps
While there are dog sunscreens on the market, you can also try protecting your pup with a functional and fashionable dog baseball hat. Plus, some options have cooling layers, and those made of cotton or canvas can be soaked in water before putting on your furry friend to help cool them off AND protect their eyes and skin from UV rays at the same time.
But, unlike human baseball caps, dog hats aren't a one size fits all. To ensure proper sun protection, measure the space between your dog's ears, and follow the guidelines listed in the product information of each baseball cap.
If your dog's baseball cap is the right size, but they keep trying to take it off, don't force it! Use a sunscreen or keep them indoors during peak sunlight hours to protect them instead.
Plus: Looking for more ways to keep your dog cool and protected this summer? Check out these collapsible dog bowls, dog water bottles, dog life jackets, and coyote vests for dogs.
The Best Dog Baseball Caps
Pawaboo Dog Baseball Cap
This functional doggy ball cap comes in red, black, blue, and floral patterns and is the perfect functional accessory for a sunny day—or just to bring a smile to your face! The adjustable drawstring ensures a perfect fit for your pooch.
Shop now: Pawaboo Dog Baseball Cap, $10; amazon.com
NCAA Little Earth Pet Baseball Hat
Is Spot a sports fan? Help cheer on your favorite NCAA team with this adorable dog accessory. It comes in 15 different team colors and logos so your pup can sport his favorite team's colors. The ball hat comes with an adjustable chin strap as well. One reviewer says the caps run a bit big—the large was too big for her golden retriever, so you may want to order a size down (or get super precise measurements!).
Shop now: NCAA Little Earth Pet Baseball Hat, $20; target.com
Dog Baseball Cap in Multicolor
Whether you’re taking your pup to the beach or just trying to channel boardwalk fashion, this colorful striped hat is a cute choice. The cap is made of canvas, so it’s built to last. As one reviewer states, it’s a cute cap that was perfect for her toy poodles—but keeping it on depends on the dog’s preference.
Shop now: Dog Baseball Cap in Multicolor, $9; walmart.com
Personalized Dog Hat
Is your furry friend a monogram fiend? This embroidered hat is the perfect personalized pick. With six different font options and seven different hat colors, the possibilities are endless. You can even customize the color of the embroidered font, from a sassy hot pink to soothing lilac. Let your doggo rock their name—or nickname—in style.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Hat, starting at $12; etsy.com
PupLid Trucker Hat
This adorable dog trucker hat comes in four different colors and sizes, so you can find the perfect match for your pup. You can also personalize the hat with your pup's name in multiple font choices or even cute art. Follow the size guide to find the best fit!
Shop now: PupLid Trucker Hat, starting at $17; etsy.com
I’d Rather Be With My Dog Baseball Hat
OK, this one isn't really for dogs. But why should our furry friends have all the fashion fun?! Let other humans know that you’d rather be with your hound with this humorous headwear. The sporty style of this cap is perfect for a trip to the dog park, treat store, or walk around the block. After all, why should your dog be the only one with a fashionable 'fit?
Shop now: I’d Rather Be With My Dog Baseball Hat, $22; chewy.com
Dog Mom with Paw Print Hat
Another options for humans who want to show off their inner Crazy Dog Lady, this fun "dog mom" hat comes in 10 cap colors and three font colors and is an absolute must-have and a fit for any occasion with your canine. Bonus points if you’re both wearing ball caps, especially in coordinating colors!
Shop now: Dog Mom with Paw Print Hat, $30; zazzle.com
Dog Dad Trucker Hat
You don’t have to be a trucker to tote this cute “dog dad” hat around town. With both solid and multi-color options, there’s a color combo that’s sure to complement your canine. Reviewers say this hat is a great bargain buy, and at under $20, we couldn’t agree more.
Shop now: Dog Dad Trucker Hat, $17; zazzle.com